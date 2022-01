One to three inches of snow could accumulate in parts of the midstate this week, followed by sleet and freezing rain showers, forecasters said. According to the National Weather Service, snow will start after 10 p.m. Thursday night and continue through about 9 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s Thursday night and peak around 32 Friday, forecasters said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO