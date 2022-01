TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The United States is hitting record levels of COVID-19, now averaging about 400,000 new cases per day. Locally, hospitals are postponing elective surgeries and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Garden State needs federal help. The new year is off to a bad start with COVID levels worse than they were a year ago, before vaccines were widely available. The omicron variant is spreading like wildfire and now even striking Gov. Murphy’s family. “This omicron tsunami has changed the game yet again,” Murphy said. Murphy is sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases in New Jersey increased 324% in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO