Roundup: Friction at Facebook; More John Madden Reflection; Green Bay's Shaky Future

A couple of takeaways from last Friday’s playoff games. First, as predicted, the internet was full of comments from college football power five fans railing about how Cincinnati proved they never belonged after Alabama stifled them 27-6. Not quite sure how they could have watched the second game when Georgia (who lost to Alabama) absolutely hammered Michigan by an even bigger margin of 34-11 and still came to that conclusion (you’re fine with Michigan getting pounded but somehow Cincinnati’s loss proved they didn’t belong?) The fact remains we are now in the eighth year of this new system of selecting four teams and of those 16 semifinal games – 12 have been decided by three or more scores. Cincinnati certainly did not embarrass themselves against Alabama; in fact they were one of only five teams in the last four years and 54 games to hold the Crimson Tide to under 30 points in a game. My other comment is sort of related to how uncompetitive these semifinal games have become. Do we really need to add four or eight more teams to this tournament and create two more layers of games? The fact remains we have yet to have two close games in the semifinals in a single year so somehow we’re going to make it more interesting by adding a bunch of more lopsided games to the mix? If Alabama and Georgia are winning the semifinals games against Cincinnati and Michigan by 21 and 23, are you really all that excited to watch them do the same or worse to Ole Miss or Utah in the quarterfinals? Because of money, that eight or 12 team playoff is coming – I’m just not so sure it is going to add any excitement to the mix….

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO