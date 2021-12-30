ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Friction at Facebook; More John Madden Reflection; Green Bay's Shaky Future

By Kyle Koster
 5 days ago
Inside Facebook, where the leaks are becoming more frequent and interesting ... Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of recruiting teenage girls for Epstein sex abuse ... A person can never have too many NFL power rankings ... The NHL is once again altering its COVID protocols ... Kyle Seager bids farewell to baseball ... Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA right now ... It's that magical time of year where NFL coaches start feeling the warmth of their seats ... Ted Cruz mistakes Washington for Western Australia ... It was a great night for the Stoops family as Oklahoma crushed Oregon in the Alamo Bowl ... Jim Harbaugh officially licensed bobblehead drops just in time for Michigan’s Orange Bowl game ... When has Joe Rogan ever been wrong about anything ... Ranking all the Taylor Swift songs ... We need to stop trusting Alexa ...

There's just no way Davante Adams would stick around Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers leaves. [Pro Football Talk]

John Madden was America's greatest football teacher. [The Ringer]

Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years. [The Associated Press]

A casual Star Wars fan's guide to the Book of Boba Fett. [Slate]

The doomsday glacier is coming for all of us sooner than most expected. [Rolling Stone]

The best podcasts of 2021, judged by actual podcasters. [Vulture]

Mr. Cheez-It is a sight to behold. Perfection.

Scott Van Pelt hands out the Scottie Awards.

Fitz & the Tantrums — Handclap

Roundup: RIP John Madden; Shohei Ohtani Wins Male Athlete of the Year; Andrew Cuomo Won't Face Criminal Charges

NFL legend John Madden passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85... Shohei Ohtani has been named AP's Male Athlete of the Year... Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges for sexual harassment claims... US home prices are surging... Four people killed after airplane crashes in San Diego County... Hugh Jackman has COVID... Powerball jackpot now up to $441 million... Rand Paul ridiculed after accusing Democrats of stealing elections by convincing people to vote for them... Mom claims Alexa encouraged kid to try deadly TikTok challenge... Five anti-vax protesters arrested after storming NYC Burger King... Killer Mike's barber shop was vandalized with graffiti in Atlanta... Bruce Arians tests positive for COVID, experiencing mild symptoms... 14-year-old arrested in connection with Texas convenience store shooting that left 3 dead...
NFL
Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos Discuss the Making of 'All Madden'

John Madden passed away Tuesday at the age of 85. He was a mythical figure, a mainstay on the football pantheon of men larger than life who were as synonymous with the game as the NFL shield itself; the thousands of tributes that poured in after his death reinforced how widely beloved he was and will continue to be. The coach-turned-broadcaster presided over several generations of football fans: those who know him as a Super Bowl champion, those who know him as the go-to voice for the biggest games alongside Pat Summerall, and those who associate his name and likeness with the most popular NFL video game franchise ever created. That kind of reach and influence is rare and may very well never be seen again.
NFL
Incredible John Madden Tributes Are Pouring in to Twitter

John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday at 85. An icon, who may have been the most impactful figure in the history of the NFL and the game of football, has left us. As a head coach, broadcaster and the personality behind the Madden NFL video games, he was an absolute giant for the sport. He will be missed, and that was evident by all the tributes that immediately poured in on social media.
NFL
Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
packersnews.com

From Los Banditos to Chili John's to Upper Michigan pasties on the bus, John Madden ate well when in Green Bay

John Madden’s love of football and love of food made Green Bay his perfect destination. The Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary sports broadcaster, who died Dec. 28 at age 85, was a frequent visitor to Los Banditos when in town, particularly the Mexican restaurant’s east side location that was a Main Street fixture for nearly four decades.
NFL
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Of New Year’s resolutions and John Madden

Friday is the final day of the year. Tomorrow night, we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022. There will be the usual television shows from New York and other large cities where balls will be dropped to the accompaniment of rock music or whatever passes as popular music performed by a band that can’t play, accompanying a singer who can’t sing.
VICKSBURG, MS
Covington News

BRIDGES: John Madden’s lasting legacies

It’s unlikely anyone associated with professional football had more of an impact on the sport in as many ways as John Madden. To older fans he was a long-time successful head coach of the Oakland Raiders. To fans in the next generation, he will always be remembered as the voice of the NFL along on Sunday afternoons with broadcast partner Pat Summerall. To future generations, he will always be linked to his Madden NFL video games.
NFL
Stefon Diggs Wearing John Madden Cleats vs. Falcons

Sunday is the first day of NFL football since the passing of John Madden. The larger-than-life figure will be honored in all sorts of ways today, as he has been in the past five days. Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs is known for wearing exceptionally creative cleats. He wanted to...
NFL
positivelyosceola.com

It’s JD’s Weekly Musings, talking John Madden, College Football, Antonio Brown, Tom Brady, and more

A couple of takeaways from last Friday’s playoff games. First, as predicted, the internet was full of comments from college football power five fans railing about how Cincinnati proved they never belonged after Alabama stifled them 27-6. Not quite sure how they could have watched the second game when Georgia (who lost to Alabama) absolutely hammered Michigan by an even bigger margin of 34-11 and still came to that conclusion (you’re fine with Michigan getting pounded but somehow Cincinnati’s loss proved they didn’t belong?) The fact remains we are now in the eighth year of this new system of selecting four teams and of those 16 semifinal games – 12 have been decided by three or more scores. Cincinnati certainly did not embarrass themselves against Alabama; in fact they were one of only five teams in the last four years and 54 games to hold the Crimson Tide to under 30 points in a game. My other comment is sort of related to how uncompetitive these semifinal games have become. Do we really need to add four or eight more teams to this tournament and create two more layers of games? The fact remains we have yet to have two close games in the semifinals in a single year so somehow we’re going to make it more interesting by adding a bunch of more lopsided games to the mix? If Alabama and Georgia are winning the semifinals games against Cincinnati and Michigan by 21 and 23, are you really all that excited to watch them do the same or worse to Ole Miss or Utah in the quarterfinals? Because of money, that eight or 12 team playoff is coming – I’m just not so sure it is going to add any excitement to the mix….
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Antonio Brown Goes on the Defensive After Being Asked About Bruce Arians' Support

Antonio Brown had 10 catches for 101 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. It was Brown's first game back since he was suspended for using a fake vaccination card. After the game ESPN's Jenna Laine asked Brown how it felt to have Bruce Arians in his corner and Brown went on the defensive and refused to answer any questions about the thing that got him suspended for three games.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Wife of a Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ.
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
