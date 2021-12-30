Semifinal action wraps up at Holiday Hoops Classic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jalene Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic now has its championship game set as Rio Rancho High School played host to semifinal games on Wednesday.
- Rio Rancho defeats Espanola Valley: 62-57
- Santa Fe defeats Hope Christian: 61-46
Rio Rancho and Santa Fe will play in the Holiday Hoops Classic Championship on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
