Rio Rancho, NM

Semifinal action wraps up at Holiday Hoops Classic

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5Sag_0dZ0nEej00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jalene Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic now has its championship game set as Rio Rancho High School played host to semifinal games on Wednesday.

  • Rio Rancho defeats Espanola Valley: 62-57
  • Santa Fe defeats Hope Christian: 61-46

Rio Rancho and Santa Fe will play in the Holiday Hoops Classic Championship on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

