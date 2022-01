CHULA VISTA — The Holtville High School girls basketball team had a tough week and struggled to a 1-3 record at the Bonita Vista Gold Crown Holiday Tip-Off Tournament here Dec. 27-30. The Vikings (8-4 overall) opened the tournament with a 43-38 loss to Fairmont Prep of Anaheim on Monday, Dec. 27, at Eastlake High in Chula Vista. The Vikings trailed 24-9 at halftime but fought back in the second half, outscoring Fairmont Prep by 10, 29-19.

HOLTVILLE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO