How to have the most successful multi-gen holiday ever

By Anna Hart,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before Christmas, I had one of my travel highlights of 2021: hugging my sister in her driveway in a small mountain town in California. My nephews, Rathlin and Arran, waited for us as we drove around the corner. With one small boy attached to each leg, like a pair of...

The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
Lifehacker

How to Tackle the Most Common Holiday Food Stains

All the excitement of opening presents, spending time with friends and family, and getting to eat special foods that might only be available once a year is a lot all at once. There are countless things around the house that could spill, drip, or smear this time of year, but even if a little mess turns into a big stain, there are ways to handle it. Here’s how to get rid of a few of the most common holiday food stains.
TODAY.com

How to have your holiday get-together safely amid COVID surge

With a surge in COVID cases nationwide, many are wondering what to do about holiday get-togethers. In the latest edition of our Holiday Handbook, NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with everything you need to know. Among her tips: Wear N95 masks, and ventilate and purify the air.Dec. 21, 2021.
ABC4

How much holiday spirit do Utahns have?

UTAH (ABC4) – With a plethora of fantastical light displays, opportunities to meet Santa, and holiday-centric community and cultural events, Utah is certainly merry and bright during the Christmas season. But how much spirit do Utahns really have? A lot, it turns out. According to nationwide data collected by Clever Real Estate, Utah ranks second […]
The Independent

Best beach holidays to book in 2022

The damp grey skies of a British winter are enough to get most people pining for a bit of warmth and colour –â¯bright blue skies, golden sandy beaches and turquoise seas. If you’re looking for a blast of winter sun or some enticing ideas for a summertime break, here are some beach holidays to inspire you. LanzaroteCombine a classic beach experience with some truly otherworldly landscapes in volcanic Lanzarote. TUI has a week’s B&B in the five-star Hotel Volcan Lanzarote, which is built in traditional low-rise Canarian style and is a short walk from Playa Blanca’s beaches and tapas bars....
Telegraph

How our favourite holiday destinations have changed in 2021

Step forward part three in our collection of exciting, surprising and unexpected new ways to enjoy your 20 favourite destinations in 2022 (as voted for in previous Telegraph Travel Awards). Highlights include amazing outdoor adventures in Costa Rica that have seriously upped the ante, uncrowded safari sojourns in Tanzania, and...
High-Def Digest

How To Have A Successful Patrick Swayze Christmas

The holidays are tough on everyone. It's important to know how to spread holiday cheer and have a successful Patrick Swayze Christmas. Ever since Season 3 Episode 21 of Mystery Science Theater 3000 where Joel and the Bots riffed Santa Conquers the Martians, the Patrick Swayze Christmas has become the best way to celebrate the festive but usually very stressful holiday season. It spreads holiday cheer while sparing people the drama of sticking to classic traditions. But for those who somehow missed that magical host segment, how do you spread such an important form of holiday cheer? It turns out there are three important rules to follow.
Muscle And Fitness

How to Avoid 4 of the Most Common Holiday Diet Destroyers

This year, you actually did it. You crushed it all spring and went into the summer in the best shape of your life. You were the only guy who had visible abs at the Fourth of July beach party. You actually kept up with your program and hit the gym during your August vacation. You even managed to stay away from all the Halloween candy you had laying around your house since what had to be the middle of September. But now comes the tricky part—the holiday season.
crossroadstoday.com

Pet Therapy Exists, and Most Gen Z Pet Parents Are Happy to Pay for It

It’s no secret: We love our pets. After being cooped up with our dogs, cats and other pets for the past 20-something months, it appears that bond has only strengthened. Pet CBD brand Honest Paws recently commissioned a poll of 1,014 pet owners to measure just how far Americans are willing to go for their pets. Among the findings: The vast majority of pet owners are willing to pay for pet therapy should their fur baby need it.
brides.com

How to Plan a Multi-Destination Honeymoon

Can’t decide on your honeymoon destination? You don’t necessarily have to. If you plan well and play your cards right, you can create a post-wedding getaway that takes you and your new spouse on a jet-setting adventure across multiple places bringing you home with a lifetime of stories.
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
