Maker Token price formed a reverse head and shoulder pattern. The coin has formed a reverse cup and handle on the hourly chart. Maker Token Price is in the process of forming a bullish head and shoulder pattern (Bullish because the head and shoulder are in inverse position). The coin is on a bullish momentum at the moment after three consecutive days of bullish dominance. The neckline of the head and shoulder pattern was the support line for the token earlier. The neckline was support for the coin during the month of November before it broke the level. The token has multi-month support at $ 2200 zone. The coin can be expected to follow the bullish trend up to the neckline level and then continue above the neckline resistance given the nature of the pattern.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO