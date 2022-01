When it's cold enough to build an igloo, you might as well do it. A mom in Elk River has created a super fun rainbow-colored igloo in her family's yard. Using 60 aluminum sheet pans from Costco, Tawnya Lynn froze ice every day, making some plain water-colored blocks of ice, as well as ones with food coloring added. She would freeze water overnight in the pans, Tawnya Lynn shared in the comments of the video:

ELK RIVER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO