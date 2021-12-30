ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

Wind Chill Advisory Tonight through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon Monday for all of central Minnesota -- including Benton, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more). This Wind Chill Advisory also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Very...
WRIGHT, MN
96.7 The River

Below Zero Wind Chills Didn’t Stop These Minnesota Surfers

Hey, when there are some big waves on Lake Superior, you've gotta catch 'em-- even if the wind chill temperature is well below zero, right?. Here in Minnesota, we like to pride ourselves on how we're able to withstand all the snow and cold temperatures Mother Nature likes to throw at us during the winter, right? And while most us here in southeast Minnesota are okay with that kind of winter weather, it takes a special kind of Minnesotan to actually head out into that kind of snow and cold-- literally-- and enjoy it.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Snow Ending, Brutal Cold Moving Back In to Minnesota

UNDATED -- The Winter Weather Advisory for most of Minnesota remains in effect until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. A Wind Chill Advisory will start at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and continue at least until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday. Travel will be hazardous through Tuesday afternoon, as light snow and wind gusts up...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Recent Cold Spell Brings Dozens of Furnace Repair Calls

ST. CLOUD -- The phrase "it's not if, it's when" proved to be a true statement for several central Minnesota residents during the brutal cold spell last week. Jeremy Salzburn is the Owner of H&S Heating and Air Conditioning. He says over the New Year's Holiday they had roughly 63 service calls regarding a broken furnace.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.7 The River

Weather Related Announcements Friday, January 7th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 7th, 2022. -- St. Cloud State will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. -- Benton-Stearns New Frontiers, Voyagers, and Pioneers. -- Foley. -- Prince of Peace Lutheran School. -- Sartell-St. Stephen. -- Sauk Rapids-Rice. -- St. Cloud Area School...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Minnesota, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more) from 6 pm this evening through 3 pm Wednesday. Snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches....
ENVIRONMENT
96.7 The River

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, January 5th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, January 5th, 2022. -- Albany. No morning pre-school. -- Eden Valley-Watkins. No morning pre-school. -- Kimball. No morning pre-school. Cubs Club Program opening at 8:30 a.m. -- Melrose. -- Paynesville. No morning pre-school. -- ROCORI. If you have a weather-related announcement,...
ALBANY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
96.7 The River

Cold Weather and COVID Present Challenges for Catholic Schools

COVID-19 and the recent cold weather are both taking plenty of attention in the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system. That according to President Scott Warzecha. Warzecha and Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. Warzecha says COVID is still central in a lot of their planning with the goal of keeping students and staff safe and in school. He says they've been able to keep their infection rate to about 1% and he hopes to avoid an outbreak within their schools.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy