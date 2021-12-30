So Close: Almost A Top 10 Snowiest December in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...river967.com
ST. CLOUD -- We are close to this being one of the snowiest Decembers on record here in St. Cloud. Right now the total is sitting just outside of the Top 10. The...river967.com
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0