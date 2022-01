Uniswap price prediction appears to be bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $19.9. The strongest support is present at $16.7. Uniswap price prediction reveals that the market is currently following a positive trend towards the $20 mark and will likely reach its goal soon. The price experienced a significant incline on January 3, 2022, where the price went from $18.3 to $19.1. However, the cryptocurrency was not able to maintain the cost and fell to $17.8 on the same day. On January 4, 2022, the price skyrocketed to $18.8, only to suffer decline moments after. The price declined to $17.7 and gradually rose on the same day to $18.1, which is the current price of Uniswap.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO