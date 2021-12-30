ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee introduces retail security teams to its grocery stores

By Iowa's News Now
NebraskaTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee is now introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region. The grocery chain says, "[it is] part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both...

Winona Daily News

Hy-Vee institutes new security team

Hy-Vee has announced plans to implement a new security team, Hy-Vee Retail Security. In a news release last week Hy-Vee wrote, “The goal with this team is to create a consistent look for the security team and consistent approach to customer service and security across all of stores.”. The...
Times-Republican

Hy-Vee to employ armed ‘retail security officers’

Hy-Vee will employ armed “retail security officers” in stores, the company announced Wednesday. In a news release, the West Des Moines-based grocer said the officers will be “specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees.”. Officers have started...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Hy-Vee stores will now have security officers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says its stores will now have their own security officers. “Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” says Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Hy-Vee adds security officers to its team

Hy-Vee is adding a security team to its stores. According to a press release, Hy-Vee "is introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region." According to Hy-Vee, the company has worked with third-party security contractors and off-duty law enforcement in the past. Now, the...
RETAIL
wibwnewsnow.com

Hy-Vee Adding Security Guards At Some Stores

Possibly coming to a Hy-Vee grocery store near you in the next few weeks – uniformed security officers. The grocery chain announced that it is rolling out the program, called the Hy-Vee Retail Security team, over the coming weeks and months across its eight-state area. Some stores already have...
RETAIL
