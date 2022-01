When members of the Deus family arrived in the United States from Haiti in 2016, they had just one goal: to work. Anide, the family’s matriarch, had left her ailing husband and eldest child behind with the hope of eventually being able to send home money she earned. Her four younger children had come with her thanks to her father, Arnold Joasil, and the Haitian Family Reunification Parole program — but much of the pressure to provide for those she left behind was on her.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO