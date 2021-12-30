ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin & Hailey Bieber 'Definitely Ready' To Become Parents, They 'Feel Like It's Their Destiny To Have Kids Together,' Source Spills

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
It sounds like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin could become parents soon.

The pair tied the knot in September 2018, only two months after the "Yummy" singer popped the question to the model. Now, it sounds like the couple may be ready for the next step.

"Babies are definitely on the brain," an insider told Us Weekly. "They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready."

"I could see a pregnancy announcement happening in the near future," an insider told the publication. "Justin is more than ready. To him, he feels like it’s one of his main purposes in life to be a dad. He can’t wait and has wanted to be a father for a long time."

"Hailey is finally ready to be a mom," the source added. "She wanted to travel and enjoy life together with Justin as husband and wife for a few years before they fully settled down. But it seems like now that time has come."

An OK! insider previously spilled that the 27-year-old has "dreamed of being a dad since he was a teen." At the time, the source said that they were both eager to have kids, but the 25-year-old appears to have since changed her mind. "She’s at the top of her game right now, and getting pregnant could set back her modeling career," the source explained.

"He’d love to be expecting before he goes on tour in February, but he doesn’t want to pressure Hailey too much because it could backfire," the source continued. "Though he does want to know when she thinks she’ll be ready because his patience is wearing thin."

During the "Sorry" singer's Justin Bieber: Our World documentary, he said that he hopes they "sqoosh out a nugget" in 2021, but his wife wasn't exactly on board. "Uh, in 2021?" she said. Bieber added that he hoped they start trying for a baby by "the end of 2021," to which Baldwin said they would "see" what happens.

