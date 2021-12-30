Firefighter injured in north St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A firefighter was injured at around 2:30 am in a house fire in north St. Louis. This was in a house on Lotus Avenue at Clara Avenue. Firefighters say the fire was in the basement and the first floor of the two-story building.

The firefighter went to the hospital for evaluation for non-life-threatening injuries.

