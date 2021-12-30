The, Best, Worst, and Most WTF Collaborations of 2021

When producer-turned-rapper-turned-reality TV personality Diddy decided to work with a once-struggling vodka label, the world took note. The brand Cîroc launched in the United States in 2003 and saw mediocre sales numbers until 2007, which is when Diddy came aboard, per the Financial Times. Since then, the brand has enjoyed a reputation as an elevated, party-ready vodka available in many varieties. But it was also wildly successful because it was different from its counterparts in yet another way. Cîroc has led the way for grape-based vodkas, but back when it was a fledgling brand, it was competing with the likes of Belvédère and Grey Goose, two of the more well-known and more traditional vodka brands in the world. It wasn't exactly an easy battle; Cîroc had to fight for legislation that allowed their spirit to be officially recognized as a vodka since it wasn't made from potatoes or grains.

