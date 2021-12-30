Dakar car catches fire before the rally begins

The Dakar Rally is undisputedly one of the most torturous automotive events ever created. Spanning 14 days, it traverses thousands of kilometers through some of the harshest terrain on the planet. It is brutal on the organizers, the media, the support teams, and those that slip on a brain bucket for the ride of their life. A marathon of mental and vehicular endurance, Dakar permeates you with a cocktail of blurred emotion. You hate it, you love it, often in the same moment. This recipe created the perfect storm for an unlikely trio—a 39-year-old Porsche 911, a driver with zero seat time in the car, and a co-driver with no off-road experience. Such was the scenario when Amy Lerner and Sara Bossaert landed in Saudi Arabia 12 months ago to take on the Dakar Rally for the first time.

