ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dakar car catches fire before the rally begins

By RacingNews365, Thomas Maher
racingnews365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say this particular car won't be taking part in the infamous Dakar Rally. The Dakar Rally has proven too much of a challenge for one of the cars taking part, even before...

racingnews365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

All-Female Team Tackles the Dakar Rally Again

The Dakar Rally is undisputedly one of the most torturous automotive events ever created. Spanning 14 days, it traverses thousands of kilometers through some of the harshest terrain on the planet. It is brutal on the organizers, the media, the support teams, and those that slip on a brain bucket for the ride of their life. A marathon of mental and vehicular endurance, Dakar permeates you with a cocktail of blurred emotion. You hate it, you love it, often in the same moment. This recipe created the perfect storm for an unlikely trio—a 39-year-old Porsche 911, a driver with zero seat time in the car, and a co-driver with no off-road experience. Such was the scenario when Amy Lerner and Sara Bossaert landed in Saudi Arabia 12 months ago to take on the Dakar Rally for the first time.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

New FIA President confident Hamilton will return in 2022

Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he trusts that Lewis Hamilton will return to his Mercedes cockpit for the 2022 F1 season. Newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he's sure that Lewis Hamilton will return to race in Formula 1 in 2022, despite the seven-time World Champion's radio silence since title defeat on the final lap of the final race of the 2021 championship.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Rallying-Audi’s Sainz takes first Dakar stage win for an electric car

(Reuters) – Spaniard Carlos Sainz won the third stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with his Audi team celebrating a first for an electric hybrid car. The Spaniard, a triple Dakar champion, took his 40th career stage win when he finished 38 seconds ahead of Toyota’s South African Henk Lategan over the 255km timed stage around Al Qaisumah.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Dakar Rally#The Cars#Formula One#Sports#Rebellion Motors
RideApart

Here’s How You Can Watch The 2022 Dakar Rally In The US

Don’t miss the Dakar Rally this 2022, the penultimate off-road adventure that’s only reserved for the best and brightest minds in the industry with a knack for getting down and dirty. Before a tire can fling a grain of sand, however, fans must prepare ways to be able to catch all the action on screen.
NFL
RideApart

Dakar Desert Rally Videogame Lets Players Live Their Dakar Dreams

Most off-road riders dream of competing in—and completing—the Dakar Rally. Considered one of the most challenging races on the planet, the multi-stage rally has tested riders’ resolve since 1979. While only a select few get to race in the Dakar each year, the new Dakar Desert Rally game allows Dakar diehards to live out their dreams as well.
VIDEO GAMES
racingnews365.com

FIA issue statement after car explosion at Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

The FIA has issued a statement after a car explosion in Saudi Arabia injured a driver participating in the Dakar Rally. Security measured have been stepped up in Saudi Arabia, following a car explosion in Jeddah that resulted in injuries to French driver Philippe Boutron before the start of the Dakar Rally.
ACCIDENTS
racingnews365.com

F1 technical boss honoured by Queen for life-saving COVID device

Red Bull signing Ben Hodgkinson has been honoured by the Queen for a device he engineered to help COVID patients. Ben Hodgkinson's name may have become prominent in recent months as he was signed to head up Red Bull's new Powertrains department, but the British engineer has been given an honour by the Queen for a device he was responsible for creating during his time at Mercedes.
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ignoring FIA as Max Verstappen warned over ban

The FIA’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealed that Lewis Hamilton has yet to respond to messages from the sport’s governing body after such a controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton has attended public events to receive his knighthood and bid farewell to now-former Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, but he has remained tight-lipped over the divisive finish to the championship, with some suggesting the seven-time world champion could even be considering walking away from the sport. Former F1 driver Stefan Johansson became the latest figure to criticise how the final lap unfolded at the Abu...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Red Bull head to court over departing Fallows

Red Bull and departing aero chief Dan Fallows have made their first court appearance disputing the nature of his exit from the team. Red Bull's lawyers have headed to court in the UK, in a case involving Dan Fallows, with court documents from the hearing seen by RacingNews365.com. The former...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes feelings on Red Bull after ‘brutal’ F1 finale

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff insists he has no “bad words” for rivals Red Bull following Max Verstappen’s controversial Formula One world championship victory over Lewis Hamilton. Wolff’s rivalry with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner heated up over the closing stages of the season as Verstappen and Hamilton battled for the world title. And emotions spilled over in the aftermath of the dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as Verstappen beat Hamilton to the championship on the final lap of the season after benefitting from some controversial decisions from race director Michael Masi. Wolff blasted Masi’s “unacceptable” decision to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1 risks turning into WWE, former driver warns

Former driver Stefan Johansson fears Formula 1 is “getting into a very dangerous territory” and risks turning itself into motorsport’s equivalent of WWE. The dramatic and highly controversial end to the 2021 season, where race director Michael Masi appeared to ignore regulations to set up a spectacular final lap finish between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, has left the sport divided with many feeling the Briton was unfairly robbed of a record-breaking eighth world championship. Johansson, who raced for both Ferrari and McLaren during an 11-year F1 career, is one of those who is concerned the sport sacrificed competitive...
WWE
racingnews365.com

Ferrari hoping for fewer crashes: Less money for development in 2022

Ferrari's Laurent Mekies has said that upgrades will be few and far between in 2022. Ferrari's Sporting Director Laurent Mekies has said that upgrades won't be introduced as frequently as seen in recent years, with the budget cap tightening slightly in the second year of the newly introduced financial restrictions.
racingnews365.com

Wolff wary of Ferrari threat in 2022

Mercedes' Toto Wolff says Ferrari are on his team's radar as a big threat for the start of the new regulation cycle. Toto Wolff has said that Ferrari's development opportunities, as well as their early switch to focus on 2022, has made them a key team to watch as F1 gears up for a new era this season.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Honda reveal AlphaTauri boss helped save engine project

Honda's Masashi Yamamoto has revealed that Franz Tost encouraged Red Bull to sign Honda for the 2019 season. Honda's Managing Director Masashi Yamamoto has outlined how Franz Tost, the team boss of AlphaTauri, played an instrumental role in helping to save the Honda engine project and convinced his Red Bull bosses that the Japanese manufacturer could build a competitive F1 engine.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

What are the biggest changes being made to F1 cars for 2022?

Formula 1 will introduce a new set of technical regulations for 2022, with cars set to be fundamentally different in philosophy to what has been raced in recent years. The intent of the new regulations is, primarily, to enable cars to follow each other far more closely while also reducing overall costs by simplifying the designs overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy