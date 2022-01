We have finished another year for Clothe-A-Child and we are so grateful for all the people who worked so hard to make this a successful year. First we would like to thank the Free Methodist Church for letting us use their space. Liz Bowers and the foreign exchange students who set up and cleaned up. The people who knit the mittens, scarves and hats. The 4-H and honor society who wrap the gifts for us. WLEW for the free air time. The Huron Daily Tribune and the Huron County View for the articles. The lady who made all the PJs. Also the people who donate money. Booms for letting us use a trailer. The new people who came and helped so much.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO