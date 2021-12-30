ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
She’s seeing hope for Joni Mitchell’s vision

Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe “Companies shift resources out of offices” (Page A1, Dec. 27): With the shift, might...

www.bostonglobe.com

Elle

Finding Liberation Through Joni Mitchell’s Music

There is an irrepressible truth to Joni Mitchell’s music that you can hear even without listening. You need not necessarily pay attention to the lyrics to understand what she’s singing about. Regardless of the artist, a cornerstone of music is its ability to communicate emotions, which Mitchell does with ease both indirectly through her tones and tunings, but especially through the candid tales of her life, observations, and the hard-won lessons she sings of. And it’s precisely that accomplishment that makes her a rightful recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, an award bestowed on icons and changemakers of the performing arts. Attending the event became a personal pilgrimage, as Mitchell’s music has been such an ever-present guide throughout the course of my life.
wfpk.org

A new animated video commemorating “River” by Joni Mitchell

Just in time for Christmas, Joni Mitchell has debuted the first official music video for “River,” her wistful contribution to the Christmas songbook, taken from her landmark 1971 album Blue. Animation by Skazka Studios. Directed by Matvey Rezanov, in memory of his father Mikhail Rezanov. Happy Holidays!
101.9 The Rock

See New Joni Mitchell Video for Christmas-Themed Classic ‘River’

Joni Mitchell has released the first official music video for her classic song "River," a track that originally appeared on 1971's milestone album Blue. “‘River’ expresses regret at the end of a relationship," Mitchell said. "But it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time. … A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” You can watch the new video below.
njarts.net

Joni Mitchell: favorite songs from each album

As I’ve done before for Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Lou Reed, Stevie Wonder and Bonnie Raitt, I am currently sharing a song a day, on Facebook, from each Joni Mitchell album (in chronological order). I will be compiling the videos here, adding each one after it is posted online.
HuffingtonPost

Joni Mitchell's Melancholy Christmas Song Gets The Exquisite Video It Deserves

Joni Mitchell’s “River,” a 50-year-old Christmastime song of lost love, finally has an official video to go with it. (Watch it below.) And the folk-pop legend sounds like she couldn’t be happier. “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship... but it’s also about being...
bestclassicbands.com

Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy Get 2021 Kennedy Center Honors

Joni Mitchell and Motown founder Berry Gordy are among the five Honorees selected to receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2021. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced their selection on July 21, along with Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, and operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz. The five Honorees received the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. on December 5. A two-hour special of the event will air on CBS TV on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
Wrcbtv.com

Joni Mitchell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of singer, songwriter and painter Joni Mitchell. Father: William "Bill" Anderson, Air Force officer and grocer. Marriages: Larry Klein, (1982-1994, divorced); Chuck Mitchell (1965-1967, divorced) Children: with Brad MacMath: Kelly Dale Anderson (renamed Kilauren Gibb), 1965. Education: Attended Alberta College of Art in...
erienewsnow.com

Joni Mitchell Fast Facts

