Aid group says 2 workers among adults and children killed in Myanmar on Christmas Eve

By UPI Staff
 5 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Humanitarian aid group Save the Children says two of its staffers were among dozens of people, including children, who were killed in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve by the country's military.

The organization said the staffers were among 35 victims who were killed and burned by the Myanmar junta, which took over the country's government in a coup in February and has used violent means to quell suppression since.

Save the Children confirmed that the two male staffers were both new fathers.

"It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children's staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, in the east of the country," the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

"The two staff were both new fathers who were passionate about educating children. One was 32, with a 10-month-old son, and had worked at Save the Children for two years, training teachers. The other, 28, with a three-month-old daughter, joined the charity six years ago. They are not being identified for security reasons."

The men were on their way back to their offices after responding to a crisis in a nearby community when they got caught in an hour-long battle between junta troops and the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force.

Troops detained the victims on Christmas Eve and burned seven vehicles while the occupants were still inside.

The charity condemned the act, saying that violence against civilians including aid workers is intolerable.

"We are shaken by the violence carried out against civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar," Save the Children CEO Inger Ashing said in a statement.

Save the Children called on the United Nations Security Council to convene as soon as possible to hold Myanmar accountable for the attack.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

