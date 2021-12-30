ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

A note to Oshkosh Northwestern subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined weekend paper for Friday, Saturday editions

By Oshkosh Northwestern
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 5 days ago
Dear Oshkosh Northwestern subscribers:

Due to the Saturday holiday, Thursday’s print edition will serve as a combined weekend newspaper for Thursday, plus Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. No newspaper will be delivered on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Our newsroom will continue covering the latest news through our digital platforms, so you’ll be able to find the latest news at thenorthwestern.com or on our Oshkosh Northwestern mobile app. You will find Friday and Saturday’s comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday and Saturday e-editions.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via thenorthwestern.com — and unlimited content.

If you're a print subscriber who hasn't activated your account, you can do so at thenorthwestern.com/activate.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Please call customer service, 1-877-424-5048. You can also email us at wisconsincoe@gannett.com.

If leaving a voicemail, please include this information:

  • Name of the person on your subscription account
  • Delivery address
  • Phone number
  • Email address

The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

