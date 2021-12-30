ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Annawan Girls Defeat Rockford Lutheran

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annawan girls Varsity basketball squad continued their winning ways earlier this week with a win over Rockford Lutheran 51 to 49. Miller 11,6-8, 4, 28; Goodley 2, 3-7, 1, 7; Manuel 2, 0-2, 3, 4; Wise...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

onfocus.news

Athens Girls Defeat Greenwood

The Athens Girls handled Greenwood in nonconference girls basketball, 61-36. Sophia Coker led the Jays with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Athens scoring: Zettler 5, Haines 10, Lavicka 7, Schug 6, Ellenbecker 3, So. Coker 13, Sy. Coker 7, Hartwig 10. ************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great...
illinoisnewsnow.com

Kewanee Wins Over Serena, Powe Named to All Tournament Team

The Kewanee Boilermakers closed out the Marseilles Holiday tournament on a high note by defeating Serena 66 to 53. Niko Powe led the Boilermakers with 21 points while sophomore Brady Clark added 12 and the Boilermakers got strong contributions off the bench from James Conner and Brendon Lewis. After the game came more good news as Niko Powe was selected to the All Tournament team for his terrific play throughout the tournament. A full wrap up of the final game for Kewanee at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament is below courtesy of Kewanee High School.
BASKETBALL
Laredo Morning Times

Nixon girls defeat Del Rio

Nixon defeated Del Rio 53-43 in its first game since winter break and second in district. Larissa Madrigal, Nixon's best scoring option, fouled out with six minutes left in the game. It seemed as if Del Rio would storm back from a 17-point deficit, but the Lady Mustangs were able to keep the lead.
DEL RIO, TX
Trentonian

Princeton girls basketball defeats WW-P North

PRINCETON — Without early-season tournament action, the Princeton and West Windsor-Plainsboro High North varsity girls’ basketball teams used the holiday break to practice and work on getting stronger as units. For each of these clubs, that meant more of a concentration on defense and guard play. It paid...
PRINCETON, NJ
WTAJ

High School Basketball highlights & scores from Tuesday January 4th

Video above includes highlights from Claysburg-Kimmel and Tussey Mountain in boys basketball and Hollidaysburg and Bellefonte in girls basketball. BOYS BASKETBALLClaysburg-Kimmel 48, Tussey Mountain 43Mars 79, Indiana 30 GIRLS BASKETBALLAltoona 64, Chambersburg 33Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 41Hollidaysburg 73, Bellefonte 16Marion Center 51, Cambria Heights 37
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Omaha.com

'This is a good win': Blair girls basketball defeats Fremont Bergan in overtime

BLAIR, Neb. — Blair spent most of its game Tuesday night against Fremont Bergan playing catch-up. ​Makayla Baughman helped the Bears finally make it all the way back. The senior guard sank two 3-pointers late in regulation to get it tied and Blair went on to post a 43-38 overtime victory. The Bears entered the game ranked sixth in Class B while the Knights were ranked No. 1 in Class D-1.
BLAIR, NE
Reading Eagle

Fleetwood girls basketball defeats Wyomissing behind physical defense

In a game that featured 36 fouls, Fleetwood junior Alexis Hess was undeterred by the physical play on the court. Hess was 6-for-6 from the free throw line and scored 22 points to lead the Tigers to a 49-33 win over Wyomissing in a Berks Girls Basketball League Division III game Tuesday night at Fleetwood.
FLEETWOOD, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
Itemlive.com

Peabody girls basketball hangs on to defeat Danvers

PEABODY — If you had left after the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game between the Peabody and Danvers girls basketball teams — when Peabody held an 18-point lead — The post Peabody girls basketball hangs on to defeat Danvers appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Lanier defeats Forsyth Central in girls basketball

SUGAR HILL — Lanier’s girls basketball team opened 2022 with a 36-29 win over Forsyth Central on Monday. Karina Lopez had 15 points to lead the Longhorns, while Riley Bryan added eight points.
FORSYTH, GA
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
illinoisnewsnow.com

Scoreboard roundup — 1/3/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:. Carolina at Toronto (Postponed) Minnesota at Ottawa (Postponed) Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
NFL

