ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Memorial plans released for former US Sen. Harry Reid

By Julia Romero, Caroline Bleakley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q4CE4_0dZ0hCxh00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A memorial for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid is planned to take place next Saturday at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

According to a spokesperson for the late U.S. senator, the memorial will be for invited guests. Tickets will be distributed through Senator Reid’s office. Information on the tickets will be released at a later time.

Family, friends, and colleagues will be at the memorial which will be live-streamed. The memorial is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

Many have taken to social media to express how the former U.S. Senate Majority Leader impacted their lives during his tenure in Congress.

In a statement Tuesday, Obama wrote in a letter to the former Senate Majority Leader, “You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect. I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination.”

Sen. Reid passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the longest-serving state senator in Nevada history.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

First female sheriff in Cumberland County makes history

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Since recordkeeping began in the 1700s, Cumberland County hasn’t had a female sheriff. Now that has changed, and abc27 has an inside look at her story.   Jody Smith started her ’90s career with the office doing day-to-day tasks that only female hires were allowed to do at the time.   […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Washington Times

Schumer threatens to blow up Senate filibuster if GOP continues to block partisan voting overhaul

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer threatened Monday to gut the filibuster if Republicans don’t back the White House’s overhaul of the nation’s voting laws. Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, wrote in a letter to colleagues that he would force a vote on changing the Senate’s longstanding rules by Jan. 17 unless GOP lawmakers help pass the partisan voting bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Harry Reid
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Klas#U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Remembering the legacy of Sen. Harry Reid

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

abc27 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy