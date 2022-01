It is hard to believe that a few months back, there were huge question marks about Anthony Ralston’s future at Celtic. He had failed to impress during his time at the club till then and had not stood out during his spells away on loan either. Thus, most believed that it was only a matter of time before he would be headed out of Parkhead. It’s funny how quickly things can change in football.

