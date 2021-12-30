ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Three Catalysts Disney Has Going Into 2022

By Adam Spatacco
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is down 14% in 2021. As the company battles pandemic-fueled disruptions, investors may ponder if Disney's business will ever be the same. Disney has some exciting catalysts going into 2022, and now may be a good time to buy the dip.

1 . Theme parks are positioned for a comeback

The COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm in March 2020. The year 2021 was the first full fiscal year that Disney, which is heavily reliant on its theme parks, was impacted by the pandemic. Despite these headwinds, Disney reported revenue of $5.5 billion in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment for the fiscal quarter ended Oct. 2 which represented 99% year-over-year revenue growth. On top of that, the company improved its operating income, generating $641 million in this segment during the quarter compared to a loss of nearly $1 billion during the same period in the prior year.

These results should not be taken at face value. For the fiscal year ended Oct. 2, Disney reported total revenue of $16.6 billion and operating income of $471 million for Parks, Experiences and Products. This represents a 3% year-over-year decline in revenue, and only a 4% increase in operating income. Considering that quarterly operating income for Parks, Experiences and Products was $641 million, yet annual total operating income was lower at $471 million, it is clear that this segment was operating at a loss earlier in 2021.

The silver lining is that Disney's quarterly results are reflecting increasing demand at its theme parks . Although revenue from theme parks is not operating at pre-COVID levels and is also marginally lower than in 2020, which was not a full year impacted by the pandemic, the sequential quarterly upticks in both revenue and operating profit signal that demand for travel is bouncing back as the company reopens its parks and resorts. Should the omicron variant wane by springtime in 2022, it is reasonable to believe that it will be an even stronger year for Disney's theme parks than 2021. As vaccinations rates increase and pandemic-driven regulations subside, Disney should benefit directly from any increases in travel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdazr_0dZ0gpcn00

Image Source: Getty Images

2. The streaming wars are just getting started

Disney launched its own streaming service , Disney+, in November 2019. Per the company's latest quarterly results, Disney+ has 118.1 million paid subscribers. The company reached 100 million subscribers about 16 months after it launched. For context, it took Netflix nearly a decade to reach that milestone. This rate of growth is encouraging and Disney's management is doubling down.

The company is reportedly increasing its content budget for fiscal 2022 by $8 billion. Some of this increased spending will be dedicated to launching the service in 50 more countries over the next two years, bringing the total geographic footprint to 120 countries. Moreover, Disney already has 340 local originals currently in development, and the company is planning on making more.

If this aggressive expansion wasn't enough to excite investors, Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently discussed another avenue that could serve as a lucrative growth catalyst for Disney and its streaming ambitions: the metaverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3IUd_0dZ0gpcn00

Image Source: Getty Images

3. Don't underestimate the metaverse

Discussions about the metaverse began to heat up following Meta Platforms ' rebrand from Facebook in October. Should the metaverse materialize, there will be several obvious beneficiaries such as social media companies and chip suppliers. However, investors should not discount Disney as a potential power-player for this new frontier of the internet.

Disney currently operates a strong footprint in the physical world through its theme parks, as well as the digital world via Disney+. Blending the physical and digital worlds more closely could serve as a gateway for Disney to tell its stories in a more intimate way. During an interview with CNBC, Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated that the company's streaming service will be the core foundation of its metaverse ambitions.

Until now, streaming services have largely served as a way for consumers to view specific content catered to their interests without binding themselves to a larger, more expensive cable plan. Disney not only has the financial horsepower, but the creative strengths and intellectual property to completely redefine the streaming experience.

Now what?

There is little question that Disney has faced an uphill battle since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company has weathered both domestic and international lockdowns, travel restrictions, and more. Revenue from theme parks is slowly crawling back to pre-pandemic levels. As vaccination rates continue to rise and travel restrictions eventually dwindle, investors should recognize that Disney's revenue from its parks has upside.

The company is continuing to invest in its streaming platform and plans to serve over 100 million countries and add over 300 new titles to its already impressive content library within the next two years. As the metaverse begins to take shape, Disney has multiple levers that it can pull to marry both its physical theme park experiences and its digital content, anchored on Disney+. These developments could serve as major catalysts to increase paid subscribers to its streaming efforts and contribute to its growth in a meaningful way. Investors should be excited and encouraged for the next horizon of the media giant as it evolves into a more malleable tech company.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Adam Spatacco owns shares of Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

Disney Has 30 Big Releases in 2022- Know Everything About the Releases

2022 is going to be a big year for Disney fans you can call it Disney Year. Walt Disney Studios will be releasing 30 major movies and the fans are already losing it. The movies are going to be released on Disney+ and even Hulu, a streaming app owned by Disney. We are listing the files as per the dates of release, check it out below:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
allears.net

A New Patent Shows that Disney Parks Might Be Going Virtual

There has been a lot of talk lately over what is known as the “metaverse,” a virtual environment where people could interact with one another, whether it’s through traditionally digital spaces like social media or simulated physical experiences such as work or play. Back in 2020, Disney...
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Disney No Longer Has the Rights to Winnie the Pooh, But He Isn’t Going Anywhere

On January 1, 2022, Winnie-The-Pooh — written by A.A. Milne and published in 1926 — officially entered the public domain — which means that Disney no longer has exclusive rights to the material. Winnie-The-Pooh introduced audiences around the world to Christopher Robin and his friends in The Hundred Acre Wood — Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo, and Owl. Tigger was not introduced into Winnie The Pooh until later, so he will remain exclusive to Disney until 2024.
MOVIES
12tomatoes.com

Why Disney World Has Purple Traffic Signs

If you’ve ever driven into Disney World you’ve probably noticed that the happiest place on earth has different road signs. They’re not like your typical green-and-white traffic signs. Instead, these are purple-and-red signs that look quite fun. However, there is actually an interesting story behind the color scheme.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Catalysts#Omicron
Inside the Magic

Guests Are Still Going CRAZY For New Disney World Merch

Disney Springs may have some competition for shoppers. It is an incredibly exciting time to be a Disney World fan as the Resort continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary. There are so many great ways to celebrate at all four Parks. Limited-time shows and events, unique decorations, and exclusive merchandise opportunities are everywhere at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. And speaking of reclusive and limited-edition Disney merch, Dooney & Bourke just released their newest collaboration with Disney World, and it proved to be insanely popular just like the rest of the anniversary merchandise.
SHOPPING
Inside the Magic

7 Ways Disney World Has Disappointed Guests In 2021

Walt Disney World has made several changes to Parks operations in the year 2021 — some of which have really disappointed Guests. Here are the top changes Disney World made in 2021 that had fans upset. Elimination of FastPass, Introducing Lightning Lane. In case you were not aware, both...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Looking to Save on Disney Items? Amazon Has GREAT Deals This Week!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the week after Christmas, and that means that a LOT of things are on sale!. We’re talking toys, clothes, holiday decorations, and so much more. Some of...
SHOPPING
soyacincau.com

How to get Netflix, HBO Go, and Disney+ on your Astro box!

Remember when TV was simple? All the shows and movies you wanted to watch could be found in the same place. Now, services like Netflix, HBO Go, and Disney+ have long replaced TV shows as the default mode of entertainment. These services are great, but having multiple bills to pay...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Has Contract Extended Until 2024

Disney’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Christine McCarthy, has her contract recently extended through June 30th 2024. She began serving as CFO for the company in 2015 and is considered to be one of the top female financial executives in entertainment. Her contract was originally set to expire in mid-2022 before the renewal.
ORLANDO, FL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
152K+
Followers
73K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy