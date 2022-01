Dear Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter subscribers:

Due to the Saturday holiday, Thursday’s print edition will serve as a combined weekend newspaper for Thursday, plus Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. No newspaper will be delivered on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Our newsroom will continue covering the latest news through our digital platforms, so you’ll be able to find the latest news at htrnews.com on our Herald Times Reporter mobile app. You will find Friday and Saturday’s comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday and Saturday e-editions.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving you access to all premium subscriber-only journalism, through the digital sites, including the e-edition of the Herald Times Reporter. If you have not activated and logged into your digital account, you can do so at htrnews.com/activate.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Please call customer service, 1-877-424-5044. You can also email us at wisconsincoe@gannett.com.

If leaving a voicemail or sending an email, please include this information:

Name of the person on your subscription account

Delivery address

Phone number

Email address

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: A note to Herald Times Reporter subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined weekend paper for Friday, Saturday editions