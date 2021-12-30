ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NM United adds forward Tabort Etaka Preston

By Jared Chester
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced another signing ahead of their 2021 campaign, as the Black and Yellow has added forward Tabort Etaka Preston to their roster. Preston joins United for the fifth season of a career that has included stops in the Albanian Kategoria Superiore (First Division), as well as in the USL Championship (Las Vegas Lights, Hartford Athletic.) Preston has scored 12 goals at the pro level, including five last season in Hartford.

“He really likes to get faced up and dribble at people. He is very good at creating chances for himself but also bringing other people into the play. He has an explosive first three or four steps and is able to really separate himself and create space, but the thing that kind of goes missing with him is the kid really works. You know, that’s a part of our culture here is making sure that everyone that comes in are extremely hard workers”, said NM United Head Coach Zach Prince.

