Washington University Black History Mural Vandalized With Racist Symbolism

Patricia Kingori is making history as the youngest Black woman to receive tenure at Oxford University, Black Enterprise reports. Patricia Kingori has just been granted a full professorship at the University of Oxford, making history as the institution’s youngest Black woman to receive tenure in their 900 plus year history. A native of Kenya, Kingori had just become a first time mother when she received a Wellcome Doctoral Studentship to fund her Ph.D. with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She was on maternity leave for a year before relocating to Kenya with her family to complete fieldwork. However, Kenya became embattled by civil unrest, forcing Kingori, who was then pregnant with her second child, to leave the country. Ten months later, she returned to help finalize her data collection alongside two new supervisors.
