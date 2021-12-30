ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington University Black History Mural Vandalized With Racist Symbolism

Cover picture for the articleGetting an advanced education shouldn’t come with a side course of bigotry, but sadly it appears to be a constant occurrence in the news on multiple occasions. Washington University is the latest to experience racism on its campus, this time in the form of vandalism on a prominent Black History mural...

