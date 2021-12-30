Washington University Black History Mural Vandalized With Racist Symbolism

I recently learned about the controversy surrounding the Socha Murals in Kiehle Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Crookston. I thought of the hundreds of times I had viewed those murals before, during and after my 31 years of employment there. I thought of what an honor it was for our campus to host the historic work of such a renowned muralist whose other works hang in places such as the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. None of those prestigious venues are trying to cover up, take down or diminish his works in any way. They regard them as national treasures depicting snapshots of our nation in its evolution.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO