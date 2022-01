As your State Senator, I have fought hard for programs and services that help alleviate the burden of the pandemic on Long Island families. I'm excited to share with you that the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund (NYS HAF), a program that will provide up to $539 million to help eligible homeowners avert mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure, and displacement as a result of the pandemic, will begin accepting applications on a first come, first served basis beginning Monday, January 3, 2022.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO