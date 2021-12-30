Wausau ginseng grower wins more than $1 million in Draft Kings fantasy football game

WAUSAU - No Packers fan would ever call the Dec. 19 game against the Ravens in Baltimore perfect.

Except one. His name is Will Hsu. He's a ginseng farmer and business owner from Wausau. Hsu won over $1.1 million in the online fantasy football game hosted by the website Draft Kings, and that game helped put him over the top of more than 180,000 other entries.

"It was like watching a (winning) lotto drawing live," Hsu said. "You don't quite believe it, is that real?"

The hearts of many diehard Packers fans likely dropped, as Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley galloped into the end zone near the end of the game, narrowing the score to 31-30 in favor of the Packers. The Ravens, with a squad weakened by COVID-19, were just an extra point kick away from a tie.

But Hsu's chest swelled and he could all but feel his feet rising from the floor, because that play nearly sealed up his win. While typical Packers fans felt a deep sense of dread when Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh went for the win by trying for a two-point conversion, Hsu felt a bit giddy because no matter what the players did, the game would not go into overtime and potentially mess up his winning score.

Most Packers fans felt happy but also a muted sense of relief, when that two-point conversion failed. The Pack just barely squeaked by, but a win's a win, right?

Hsu was ecstatic, and his mind was reeling at the possibilities. His win was much more than a win; it was an awesome opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thrill.

Hsu realized that he had officially won, "there was a lot of cheering, a little bit of screaming going on there," he said.

Hsu, 45, has been playing fantasy sports since his 20s. A 1994 graduate of Wausau East High School, Hsu wasn't an athlete. But he grew to love following baseball and football, especially baseball because of the game's statistics.

When he was in college, he started playing traditional fantasy baseball and football with a group of friends. They'd get together at the start of seasons, pick players they thought would lead to the most scoring, and tab it up throughout the whole season.

Hsu would participate as he studied at UW-Madison, triple majoring in finance, Chinese language and literature. After UW-Madison, Hsu went on earn a masters of business administration at Harvard University, and he continued his fantasy playing.

As his friends disbursed across the country, getting careers and raising families, they found it near impossible to continue the in-person kind of fantasy games. So they started to play online versions of the game, eventually landing on DFS, or daily fantasy sports. In those games, you play for just a day, but the aim of the game is the same: Pick a roster of players for a certain amount of money and hope those players scored more than everybody else's.

Players pay an entry fee; and the host, in this case, Draft Kings, takes a percentage, and then winners get the rest of the "pot."

Hsu loves it because it allows him to use his analytical mind to parse out the infinite number of variables that can play a role. He had three players in the Dec. 19 Packers-Ravens game: The Packers receiver Davante Adams, Huntley and tight end Mark Andrews.

Huntley and Andrews provided Hsu with some high-octane scoring. Both Andrews and Huntley scored two touchdowns each.

Now after the dust has settled, Hsu says he wants to make sure the $1.1 million won't dramatically change his life. But it makes it nice. He's donating about a quarter of the money to charity, including to the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

He promised his family a nice warm weather vacation and he plans to pay off his wife's car.

"I'm still going to go into work; I can't retire," Hsu said. "I still have five years of student loan payments; I may choose to pay off that debt. ... I'm not going to buy a new car. These are the kinds of things that good fortune can bring."

