ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wausau ginseng grower wins more than $1 million in Draft Kings fantasy football game

By Keith Uhlig, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DB6SV_0dZ0eUDE00

WAUSAU - No Packers fan would ever call the Dec. 19 game against the Ravens in Baltimore perfect.

Except one. His name is Will Hsu. He's a ginseng farmer and business owner from Wausau. Hsu won over $1.1 million in the online fantasy football game hosted by the website Draft Kings, and that game helped put him over the top of more than 180,000 other entries.

"It was like watching a (winning) lotto drawing live," Hsu said. "You don't quite believe it, is that real?"

The hearts of many diehard Packers fans likely dropped, as Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley galloped into the end zone near the end of the game, narrowing the score to 31-30 in favor of the Packers. The Ravens, with a squad weakened by COVID-19, were just an extra point kick away from a tie.

But Hsu's chest swelled and he could all but feel his feet rising from the floor, because that play nearly sealed up his win. While typical Packers fans felt a deep sense of dread when Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh went for the win by trying for a two-point conversion, Hsu felt a bit giddy because no matter what the players did, the game would not go into overtime and potentially mess up his winning score.

Most Packers fans felt happy but also a muted sense of relief, when that two-point conversion failed. The Pack just barely squeaked by, but a win's a win, right?

Hsu was ecstatic, and his mind was reeling at the possibilities. His win was much more than a win; it was an awesome opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thrill.

Hsu realized that he had officially won, "there was a lot of cheering, a little bit of screaming going on there," he said.

Hsu, 45, has been playing fantasy sports since his 20s. A 1994 graduate of Wausau East High School, Hsu wasn't an athlete. But he grew to love following baseball and football, especially baseball because of the game's statistics.

When he was in college, he started playing traditional fantasy baseball and football with a group of friends. They'd get together at the start of seasons, pick players they thought would lead to the most scoring, and tab it up throughout the whole season.

Hsu would participate as he studied at UW-Madison, triple majoring in finance, Chinese language and literature. After UW-Madison, Hsu went on earn a masters of business administration at Harvard University, and he continued his fantasy playing.

As his friends disbursed across the country, getting careers and raising families, they found it near impossible to continue the in-person kind of fantasy games. So they started to play online versions of the game, eventually landing on DFS, or daily fantasy sports. In those games, you play for just a day, but the aim of the game is the same: Pick a roster of players for a certain amount of money and hope those players scored more than everybody else's.

Players pay an entry fee; and the host, in this case, Draft Kings, takes a percentage, and then winners get the rest of the "pot."

Hsu loves it because it allows him to use his analytical mind to parse out the infinite number of variables that can play a role. He had three players in the Dec. 19 Packers-Ravens game: The Packers receiver Davante Adams, Huntley and tight end Mark Andrews.

Huntley and Andrews provided Hsu with some high-octane scoring. Both Andrews and Huntley scored two touchdowns each.

Now after the dust has settled, Hsu says he wants to make sure the $1.1 million won't dramatically change his life. But it makes it nice. He's donating about a quarter of the money to charity, including to the University of Wisconsin, the Wausau church his family attends and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

He promised his family a nice warm weather vacation and he plans to pay off his wife's car.

"I'm still going to go into work; I can't retire," Hsu said. "I still have five years of student loan payments; I may choose to pay off that debt. ... I'm not going to buy a new car. These are the kinds of things that good fortune can bring."

Contact Keith Uhlig at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on Twitter and Instagram or on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Fantasy Sports#Draft Kings#American Football#Packers#Wausau East High School
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ravens Make Final Decision On Lamar Jackson

It’s official: the Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Baltimore announced on Sunday morning that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially inactive for today’s game. The Ravens will go with backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday. Baltimore is set to take on Los Angeles this afternoon.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

180
Followers
49
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy