A note to Fond du Lac Reporter subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined weekend paper

Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 5 days ago
Dear Fond du Lac Reporter subscribers:

Due to the Saturday holiday, Thursday’s print edition will serve as a combined newspaper for Thursday, plus Friday, Dec. 31. No newspaper will be delivered on Friday, Dec. 31. Normal delivery will resume Sunday, Jan. 2.

Our newsroom will continue covering the latest news through our digital platforms, so you’ll be able to find the latest news at fdlreporter.com or on our Fond du Lac Reporter mobile app. You will find Friday comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday e-edition.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving access to premium subscriber-only journalism, the e-edition — accessible via fdlreporter.com — and unlimited content.

If you're a print subscriber who hasn't activated your account, you can do so at fdlreporter.com/activate.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Please call customer service, 1-877-424-5040. You can also email us at wisconsincoe@gannett.com.

If leaving a voicemail, please include this information:

  • Name of the person on your subscription account
  • Delivery address
  • Phone number
  • Email address

