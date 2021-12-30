ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

A note to Wausau Daily Herald subscribers: Thursday's paper will serve as combined weekend paper for Friday, Saturday editions

 5 days ago

Dear Wausau Daily Herald subscribers:

Due to the Saturday holiday, Thursday’s print edition will serve as a combined weekend newspaper for Thursday, plus Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. No newspaper will be delivered on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. Normal delivery will resume on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Our newsroom will continue covering the latest news through our digital platforms, so you’ll be able to find the latest news at wausaudailyherald.com on our Daily Herald mobile app. You will find Friday and Saturday’s comics, puzzles, games, news and sports in the Friday and Saturday e-editions.

How do I access online content?

All print subscribers have an online account included with their subscription, giving you access to all premium subscriber-only journalism, through the digital sites, including the e-edition of the Daily Herald. If you have not activated and logged into your digital account, you can do so at wausaudailyherald.com/activate.

What if I have more questions and want to contact customer service?

Please call customer service, 1-877-424-5644. You can also email us at wisconsincoe@gannett.com .

If leaving a voicemail or sending an email, please include this information:

  • Name of the person on your subscription account
  • Delivery address
  • Phone number
  • Email address

