ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Around 160 customers without power at midafternoon; photos of Rome, Floyd crews making repairs. Crazy day with a record high, heavy rain and a tornado watch — and for today, a flood watch.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood watch for the region through 7 tonight because of runoff from the storms. Our rainfall was moderate to heavy and now that rain is making its way to our rivers. Calhoun, for example, saw 2.31 inches of rain on Wednesday vs.1.50 inches in Rome and Cartersville. STORMY WEDNESDAY....

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartow, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Floyd County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
City
Cartersville, GA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tornado Warnings#Georgia Power#Extreme Weather#Stormy#Lindale Power#Ford Dr#N Blanche Ave#Calhounr
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy