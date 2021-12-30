ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read What Makes Citic Securities Bullish On Zoom

By Anusuya Lahiri
 5 days ago
  • Citic Securities analyst Junyun Chen initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy and a $260 price target. The price target implies a 43% upside.
  • Zoom's stock price has fallen by two-thirds from its last October peak. The fall mainly reflects market concerns about declining revenue growth after the pandemic, the loss of small and medium-sized business customers, and competition from Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Teams.
  • However, current market concerns "are clearly excessive," and the stock is "oversold." Chen believes the global video conferencing market "maintains a high degree of prosperity."
  • Zoom maintains a "solid leading position" despite competition from Teams and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
  • Zoom provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.
  • Price Action: ZM shares closed lower by 1.07% at $181.81 on Wednesday.

