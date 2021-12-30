12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: New Year’s week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We did not take the holidays off, in our search for the latest and greatest West Virginia-related YouTube videos. Here’s the 12 videos we found on YouTube this week:

It’s been more than nine months since Cassie Sheetz went missing, while on a hike at Spruce Knob. This week the national media began covering the case . This video goes into the details of Sheetz’s disappearance:

2. West Virginia also got some attention around the country this week, with this national news special on the history and continued impact of “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

3. More national news, as CNN dove deeper into Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision not to support President Biden’s Build Back Better initiative . In this interview, a former U.S. Congresswoman makes a mistake that many people make: not knowing that West Virginia is a state!

4. Maybe she should’ve checked out this next video before going on live TV:

5. Another piece of West Virginia’s history and its present in the pepperoni roll. This guy shows you how to make one in a non-traditional way:

6. Our next video an uplifting story about a Morgantown restaurant that reacted to a fire in its kitchen, by helping the less fortunate over the holidays .

7. Let’s keep the good news going. Here’s a look at the Mountaineer football team interacting with some Special Olympians, during the team’s trip to Phoenix for its bowl game:

8. We were hoping to include a video with Mountaineer highlights from the bowl game , but…WVU fans know how that went. So instead, let’s check out the band as it performs in Phoenix:

9. StormTracker 12 Chief Meteorologist Scott Sincoff got in on the holiday celebrations with his own rendition of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

10. Meanwhile, this Lewis County couple had plenty to celebrate after completing a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail together .

11. This couple stuck to four wheels for their recent adventure on Canaan Loop Road in Tucker County.

12. While you can get there via Canaan Loop Road, there’s a much easier drive that will take you to Blackwater Falls State Park’s sled run.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.