Elections

Letter: Greatest 2024 election danger

By NICK STOICIO -
Concord Monitor
 5 days ago

Jonathan Baird’s “The Coup Before the Show” (Monitor, 12/27) is a concise summary of what happened after the...

Daily Freeman

Letter: Democracy, right to vote are in serious danger

Leaders in Washington must get it together. The threats to the very foundations of our democratic society are real. Soon it will be a year since the Jan. 6 insurrection. All year long, we’ve witnessed anti-democratic politicians stoking anger and violence and undermining American democracy. In states across the country, Republicans are passing laws that attack our freedom to vote, rig . . .
West Central Tribune

Letter: Thank you to all our local election officials

As we gather over the holidays this year, let’s take a moment to be grateful for the overlooked heroes in our American democracy; the citizens in every community that make the system work-our local election judges, workers and volunteers. Many voters may be surprised to learn that the people...
CBS News

The "Big Lie" and the dangers of denying election results

Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to "find" enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.
Concord Monitor

Letter: Will democracy hold?

Need a New Year’s resolution? Here’s an ambitious one: do what you can to save democracy! You’ll have an opportunity to act on it in the New Year’s first week. Without your pressure, NH Republican legislators will vote in lockstep to pass the heavily gerrymandered voting maps for our state. To tip the scales for the U.S. House districts, Republicans moved 75 election precincts (365,000 voters). For the NH House districts, they denied 55 eligible towns the right to their own representative, as promised by Article 11 of the NH Constitution. We have yet to see the new Executive Council districts, but they were already significantly gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011, rendering a 4-1 Republican advantage and several divisive partisan decisions.
Concord Monitor

Letter: Troubling trends

This is a creepy time in American politics, as Democrats heading for an historic loss of seats in 2022 appear wholly unconcerned with their unpopularity with American voters. The bad poll numbers for Joe Biden and his party are eye popping in their unprecedented levels of disapproval, but they are in no way surprising. Democrats are doing deeply unpopular things Americans strongly dislike such as fueling inflation with federal bloat, trampling state’s rights in our schools, polling places and places of worship, throwing our borders wide open to drug and human trafficking cartels, and destroying our energy security as a nation.
Concord Monitor

Letter: Single issue voting

I have recently expressed my concerns over the threat single issue voting poses to our culture. Let’s now consider the issue of gun rights. This question addresses our interpretation of the Second Amendment which reads, “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Concord Monitor

Letter: Stop subsidizing political parties

Once again, we see an attempt at reducing the consent of the governed by political parties. The hybrid system in place pays lip service to the premise that the governed must be consented, but it at least does that. HB 1166 would reduce that to only “party faithful.” The governed would then be required to associate with one of the big parties in order to give their opinion at the early stages of the election process.
Vail Daily

Letter: In response to Gordon letter

Stephen Gordon: Your letter concerning Joe Manchin indicates a lack of any fiscal common sense. Sen. Manchin is not standing in the way of these programs. He is standing in the light of fiscal responsibility. $1 trillion borrowed today takes 2,737 years, 310 days to repay at $1 million a...
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Re-Elect Adam Steiner to the Framingham City Council

FRAMINGHAM – We are writing to express our strong support for the campaign of Adam Steiner to be re-elected to the Framingham City Council representing District 3. As residents and former town officials in Framingham for decades, we have come to know Adam, his family, and most importantly his work as City Councilor and have found him to be a dedicated and thoughtful public servant.
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
yourconroenews.com

Election officials ask judge to block new Texas law criminalizing mail-in voter outreach

Two election officials have asked a federal court to block a Texas law that makes it a crime to distribute mail-in ballot applications. The provision is one of many included in Senate Bill 1, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law on Sept. 1 during a special legislative session, and comes with a jail sentence ranging from six months to two years and up to $10,000 in fines.
