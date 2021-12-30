Letter: Greatest 2024 election danger

Need a New Year’s resolution? Here’s an ambitious one: do what you can to save democracy! You’ll have an opportunity to act on it in the New Year’s first week. Without your pressure, NH Republican legislators will vote in lockstep to pass the heavily gerrymandered voting maps for our state. To tip the scales for the U.S. House districts, Republicans moved 75 election precincts (365,000 voters). For the NH House districts, they denied 55 eligible towns the right to their own representative, as promised by Article 11 of the NH Constitution. We have yet to see the new Executive Council districts, but they were already significantly gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011, rendering a 4-1 Republican advantage and several divisive partisan decisions.

