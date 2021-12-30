ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

J&J's booster shown effective against Covid hospitalization

By POLITICO Pro Staff
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mieJh_0dZ0d85W00
Vials of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy. | David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Two doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine provided up to 85 percent protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, researchers in South Africa reported on Thursday.

The study from the South African Medical Research Council evaluated a second booster shot in 69,092 health care workers from November 15 to December 20. Researchers observed that effectiveness preventing hospitalization rose from 63 percent to 84 percent within 14 days and then 85 percent one to two months post-boost.

The results mark the first evidence of the effectiveness of such a vaccine boost while Omicron is circulating and are important considering the increased reliance on the J&J vaccine in Africa, where the virus strain was first observed, the researchers wrote . The study has not been peer-reviewed.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized J&J boosters in October as part of a broader expansion of the country's booster campaign heading into the fall and winter. All J&J recipients who are at least two months past their shot may get a booster, a recognition of that vaccine's lower efficacy compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid shots. The one-dose J&J vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older.

J&J's shot has had limited uptake in the U.S. since the federal government paused its use in April over concerns about blood clotting post-inoculation. The company's U.S. production was also interrupted for months by problems at a contractor's plant.

J&J said prior to the emergence of Omicron, in October, that giving a second dose two months after the first increased protection against symptomatic moderate to severe Covid-19 to 94 percent, with 100 percent protection against severe illness.

Vaccine manufacturers and the Biden administration continue to evaluate whether booster shots should be considered part of the original Covid-19 vaccine regimen as the Omicron strain rapidly spreads across the country.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#J J#Omicron#Moderna Covid
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine problems continue

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine sales are forecast to consistently decline between 2022 and 2027. The forecast on average decreased by 35% from Q3 2021 to Q4 2021, as shown in Figure 1, and the vaccine is now expected to generate $6.7B in sales between 2021 and 2027. Sales are forecast to decline between 2022 and 2023 and then will remain consistent until 2027, as shown in Figure 2. One of the reasons for this decline is likely an increase in competition from Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty (tozinameran) in lower-/middle-income countries.
INDUSTRY
AL.com

J&J COVID vaccine booster helps keep omicron patients out of hospital

Two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine slashed hospitalizations caused by the omicron variant in South Africa by up to 85%, a critical finding since the shot is being increasingly relied upon across the continent, researchers said. The results are a welcome bit of news as the explosive...
WORLD
People

Johnson & Johnson Says 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine Are 85% Effective in Preventing Hospitalizations

Johnson & Johnson says evidence shows that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals against severe disease and hospitalization. In a statement released Thursday, the company says preliminary results from a real-life study of healthcare workers in South Africa show that two doses of its COVID-19 vaccine show 85% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations among the infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

CDC Study Says Omicron Variant's Incubation Period Is About Three Days—Here's What That Means

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified on Tuesday that Omicron—the newest variant of COVID-19—is the dominant strain in the US, accounting for about 58.6% of new cases as of December 25. And as the newest iteration of COVID continues to spread across the US, researchers have been learning more about how it differs from previous strains of SARS-Cov-2. The most recent information: Along with its increased transmissibility and potentially milder symptoms, Omicron may also have a shorter incubation period than Delta and other strains.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KEDM

New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

Two new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant. One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

South African health regulator approves J&J COVID-19 boosters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s health regulator on Thursday approved the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine for a second dose or booster, paving the way for the shot widely used in South Africa to shore up protection against the Omicron variant. The country already announced in December that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the...
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Officials say J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V less effective against Omicron

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a new study, vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson, China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V are not as effective against the new Omicron variant. The study also found that the decrease was less pronounced for vaccinated people previously infected with the virus. It also showed vaccines...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

FDA signs off on Covid boosters for young teens

— FDA endorses Covid-19 booster shots for teens ages 12 to 15. — Two pill treatments for Covid are now available. But each product has its pros and cons. — The Senate HELP Committee will vote on Robert Califf’s nomination to lead FDA this week. It’s Tuesday. Welcome back...
KIDS
Medscape News

J&J Booster Reduced Hospitalizations in South Africa, Study Shows

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine helped reduce hospitalizations and serious illness among South African medical workers as the Omicron variant swept the nation, a new study says. About 69,000 health care...
HEALTH
The Independent

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later...
HEALTH
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and could eventually become the dominant strain of the coronavirus.So far more than 75 deaths from the new variant have been recorded and 246,780 infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions in England for the moment but has said his government “reserves the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks should the current high rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
5 On Your Side

Did you get the J&J vaccine? Here's what to know about its effectiveness and booster guidance

ST. LOUIS — “We still have a lot of work to do,” said Dr. Kendra Holmes, standing outside the busy vaccine clinic at Affinia Healthcare. It was mid-December, so vaccines had been widely available for most of the population for months, but the clinic sees a mix of people receiving their first and second doses of COVID-19 shots along with those there for boosters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
10K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy