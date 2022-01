If you've been to the doctor or to a hospital since the start of the pandemic, you've surely noticed that the way we get medical treatment has changed. And so it might not be a surprise that training and education for the doctors treating us is also changing. That's because new doctors are entering a health care landscape so vastly different from what it was just two years ago, facing concerns about their own health and safety, stressful working conditions and patient skepticism.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO