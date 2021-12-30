Opinion: Commentary on Kyle Rittenhouse case highlights need for accuracy and honesty | Casey Hoff

No matter what a person’s views are about Kyle Rittenhouse or the outcome of his jury trial, reasonable minds should be able to agree on one fundamental concept — that no matter the person on trial or what the person is accused of doing, it is extremely dangerous and potentially harmful, not only to a person’s due process right to a fair trial, but also to our justice system generally, for spectators of any trial to spread falsehoods or misleading information about a case.

The Rittenhouse trial was one of the most politically polarizing jury trials in Wisconsin history. Without regard to the actual facts of the case, a simple review of social media and cable news shows revealed that a person’s political preferences often determined whether the person believed Rittenhouse was innocent or guilty, whether the person believed Rittenhouse had a “right” to be in Kenosha on the date of the incident, and whether the person believed Rittenhouse was a villain or a hero.

Unfortunately, some spectators of the trial spread false information or made unproven claims about the case, on the internet and on media outlets. False or misleading information was disseminated about the case leading up to the trial and while the trial was going on — information that carried with it a risk of impacting Rittenhouse’s fundamental right to a fair trial, and information that had the effect of creating a false public perception about the case in some people’s minds and ultimately affecting what some perceived about the legitimacy of the trial’s outcome.

One example of false information that was repeatedly spread about the Rittenhouse case was that Rittenhouse traveled across state lines with the firearm he ultimately used on the date of the incident. This false claim was littered across social media. Major media voices like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough repeated the falsehood. Before correcting herself, The View’s Joy Behar falsely claimed that Rittenhouse went “across state lines with an AR-15 with his mother...” Even a sitting congressman, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, tweeted in part after the Rittenhouse verdict that “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines…” But Rittenhouse did not travel across state lines with the firearm, nor did he travel to Kenosha with his mother. Instead, testimony and evidence from the trial established that the firearm was located at Rittenhouse’s friend’s house in Wisconsin, and Rittenhouse drove himself to Kenosha before the incident.

Another false narrative about the case was that because Rittenhouse was from Illinois, he had no real connection to Kenosha — the suggestion being that Rittenhouse was an outsider who came to Kenosha to stir up trouble. While it is true that Rittenhouse lived in Antioch, Illinois, a community a mere 21 miles or so from Kenosha, testimony from the trial established that Rittenhouse in fact had substantial connections to Kenosha. Rittenhouse’s father, grandmother, aunt, uncle and a cousin all lived in Kenosha. Rittenhouse also worked in Kenosha as a lifeguard and helped clean graffiti off a building in Kenosha just hours before the incident.

Many people also claimed, without evidence, that Judge Bruce Schroeder is a supporter of former President Donald Trump and, therefore, they reasoned, he would somehow be biased in favor of Rittenhouse. This unsupported claim that Judge Schroeder is a Trump supporter was seemingly based upon the judge’s cell phone going off in the courtroom and people hearing a portion of his ringtone — the start of what they believe was Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song “God Bless the USA” — a song that has been played during Trump rallies. The Daily Beast ran a story about the judge’s ringtone, referring to the song "God Bless the USA" as an “unapologetic flag-waving country tune” and noting that “former President Donald Trump used the song as his entrance theme during rallies.”

Even if the judge’s cell phone played the song “God Bless the USA” — a popular song dating back to 1984 — that in no way means Judge Schroeder is a Trump supporter. In fact, in 1972, Democratic Gov. Patrick Lucey appointed Schroeder to be district attorney. In 1983, Democratic Gov. Tony Earl appointed Schroeder to be a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, a position he has held ever since, repeatedly winning re-election and now the longest serving judge in Wisconsin.

Although the jury of 12 citizens unanimously found Rittenhouse not guilty of the charges, the spreading of false or misleading information about any case or trial is dangerous to the person accused and toxic to public confidence in our system.

Regardless of a person’s feelings about the outcome of the Rittenhouse trial or of Rittenhouse as a person, we should all strive to be purveyors of truth and accuracy. That obligation does not rest only with the media. It is also incumbent upon us all to debate these issues (and cases) honestly, and in good faith.

Casey Hoff is a criminal defense attorney based in Sheboygan.