STAYC's Sumin chosen as a special DJ for KBS Cool FM's radio program 'Station Z'

Woozi has just released his first-ever solo mixtape!. On January 3 KST, the Seventeen member unveiled his solo mixtape 'Ruby,' featuring the title track of the same name. For "Ruby," Woozi showcases elements of post-punk and alternative rock, complete with reverb-heavy guitar and vocals through a slightly distorted filter to create a fun lo-fi sound. In the song's lyrics, he speaks to someone he is intensely attracted to, likening them to a 'ruby'. The music video reflects this sentiment by having Woozi surrounded by beautiful model-like women.
Comments / 0