Pueblo West soccer standout overcomes seizures, self-confidence to earn all-state honors

One of Collin Sheehan ’s goals was to be selected to the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 4A all-state boys soccer team.

That goal became reality as the Pueblo West High School senior was selected to the first team earlier in December. Only Centennial's Irvin Alardin garnered other all-state honors, being named as an honorable mention.

The defender helped the Cyclones win the South-Central League and make a run to the second round of the Class 4A tournament.

Sheehan’s older brother, Cavan, was also selected to all-state in 2016.

Being selected as one of the top soccer players in the state was an honor for the younger Sheehan.

“I was really happy about it,” Sheehan said. “It was one of my goals for a while to try and get there because my brother made it and I made a deal with him a while back that I would try to make it there, too.

“I’m just grateful I was actually able to make it there.”

The Cyclones were 13-2-2 overall and 9-0-1 in the S-CL. Pueblo West forced 12 shutouts and allowed only six goals in regulation the entire season.

Sheehan played a key role as the leader of the Cyclone’s defense.

He said that the success of the 2021 Pueblo West team came from four years of hard work, and that the team is built to be just as good in the future.

I was just to have a really good finish,” Sheehan said. “It just shows me that the team is really solid. We worked really well together and it showed.

“I’ll enjoy seeing later years that they're gonna be pretty solid still. I can come watch them and they’ll be a real good team.”

The senior had to overcome seizures and confidence issues to find success

For Sheehan, the hard work went beyond just improving his soccer skills.

The senior — who began playing soccer at age 7 after coming from a long line of soccer players — had to overcome two other hurdles to be successful.

First, Sheehan suffers from seizures.

Seizures run in his family. His older brother also suffers from them.

“I've had seizures going on for a little bit but we've gotten it better now, sort of,” he said. “I've gotten mostly over that, but it's just a running progress.”

The seizures are onset by stress, he said. Soccer matches can sometimes prove to be stressful.

Sheehan has worked to manage that stress. He said that over the years the stress of soccer has become natural — even in situations where the match may be on the line.

“*(Those moments) are really exciting,” he said. “I’ve kind of gotten used to it, just playing over-and-over again helps you. It definitely is stressful but I just do what I can to help the team.”

To manage stress, Sheehan said he listens to music before matches.

He said he’s found that helps mitigate the pressure he faces later in the contest.

“Music calms my mind and kind of allows me to turn my brain off,” he said. “The more I can mitigate the stress, the better the chance I can go out without having any problems.”

Music has also helped Sheehan overcome another obstacle: self doubt.

The senior said that as a younger soccer player, he often doubted his abilities. His wavering self confidence is something that he said he’s had to work to improve.

Music helps with that, too, he said. Sheehan said he mostly listens to 80s songs like “Come on Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners and “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.

He’s also taken to heart something that assistant coach Logan Young once told him.

“He said, ‘Just turn your brain off as soon as you try and think oh, what can go wrong? Just turn off. Think only about the game and just go,’” he said.

“That’s my favorite quote. I've always gone by that quote now.”

That advice has helped him improve as a person and helped him become an all-state soccer player.

What the future may hold for Collin Sheehan

Sheehan said hopes to play soccer at the next level.

He said he’d like to follow in his family’s footsteps and possibly play at Colorado State University Pueblo.

“My whole family has gone there, so I might as well continue the trend,” he joked.

Sheehan hasn’t received an offer yet, but he said he hopes to continue his soccer career.

In the meantime, he’ll look back at his high school memories fondly. He said his favorite memory was winning the S-CL for the first time as a junior in the spring of 2021.

“Being with the team, winning the S-CL, that was exhilarating,” he said. “That’s honestly my favorite memory. We were co-champions the year before and it was just great to go out and win the league the next year.”

