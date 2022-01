Shovel Knight is back and now, he's starring in a brand new roguelike that just happens to be one of the best puzzle games of all time. When I started playing Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, I didn't know what to think of it. It seemed like kind of a mess with its cluttered playfield that appeared to constantly be in motion. However, after taking the time to learn how to play it, I adjusted the rules so that it played like a Mystery Dungeon game where enemies move only when you do. From then on, I had an absolute blast defeating enemies, collecting treasures, besting bosses in battle, and unlocking all sorts of goodies. That's the thing about Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon; it's a puzzle game built for everyone with the simple fact that you can alter its gameplay in exceptionally clever ways so that it plays exactly as you'd like to play it and enjoy it at your own pace. There are even cheats for those who struggle with the core gameplay.

