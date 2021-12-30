ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The 5 most undersold political stories of 2021

By Senior reporter
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the most wonderful time of the year: when we recap the political stories of the preceding 12 months that didn’t get their due. We present, as we do most years: the five most undersold political stories of 2021. 1. The GOP creating the infrastructure to overturn...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Election lies get standing ovation at Jim Jordan QA

A crowd rose to its feet in applause at a forum last month when a man questioned GOP Congressman Jim Jordan about what he would do about the untrue assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. Jordan was speaking at a December event hosted by the Lima Community for Medical Freedom […] The post Election lies get standing ovation at Jim Jordan Q&A appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Texas Republican Primaries Begin Test of Trump’s Influence

It’s an election year — and Americans will be voting sooner than many people may realize. The first primary election is in Texas on March 1, fewer than two months away. While there will be a handful of important Democratic primaries, the big news is coming on the Republican side for several reasons. For one thing, with Republicans expected to have a good year, their nominees simply matter more, since they’re more likely to be elected and share the power of the majority. For another, one of the things that can stop Republican majorities is the possibility of extremely poor candidates winning nominations in competitive seats. Control of the party is at stake, and that’s currently a lot more of a contentious question on the Republican side.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

If American democracy is going to survive, the media must make this crucial shift

In the year since the Jan. 6 insurrection, mainstream journalists have done a lot of things right. They’ve published major investigations, pointed out politicians’ lies and, in many cases, finally learned how to clearly communicate the facts of what happened leading up to that horrendous riot at the U.S. Capitol — and what is happening now as pro-Trump Republicans steadily chip away at the very checks and balances that saved American democracy last year.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Biden starts 2022 by reacting as much as leading

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1995, the 104th Congress convened. It was the first entirely controlled by Republicans since the era of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The big idea. Biden starts 2022 by reacting as much as leading. President...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Fraud#Gop#State#Republican
Yakima Herald Republic

Three WA Republican legislators used taxpayer money to attend Mike Lindell's election conspiracy conference

This summer, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell convened a three-day “Cyber Symposium” in South Dakota, promising to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The three-day, livestreamed event, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof and ended in embarrassing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Top 5 stories that could dominate Maryland’s political headlines in 2022

This year saw COVID-19 restrictions being lifted at the state level and later being reimposed in several local jurisdictions in response to rising hospitalization and positivity rates. It saw the enactment of landmark police reform legislation, the adoption of a new congressional redistricting map, and the election of a new state treasurer. So, what is […] The post Top 5 stories that could dominate Maryland’s political headlines in 2022 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows

In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American Democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College toll. In other words, those GOP lawmakers refuse to recognize the will of the people. Which means they no longer recognize democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Amarillo Globe-News

The biggest Texas political stories to watch for in 2022

2021 was an exhausting year in Texas politics. A power grid failure that left millions of Texans without power. A Democratic quorum break in the Texas House over new voting restrictions. Four legislative sessions that pushed the state further to the right. And persistent fights over COVID-19 rules, namely mask and vaccine mandates.
TEXAS STATE
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy