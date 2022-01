January leaves many with a list of do-betters: I will go outside more. I will spend less time on the phone. I will finally read that book on procrastination. It takes balance to hold all those intentions for a month, let alone a year or a lifetime. Often, it takes a break from such pressures to really recenter, and that doesn’t always have to come on a special calendar day. (The winter holidays are never truly a break and we all know that.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO