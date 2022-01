Disney Springs may have some competition for shoppers. It is an incredibly exciting time to be a Disney World fan as the Resort continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary. There are so many great ways to celebrate at all four Parks. Limited-time shows and events, unique decorations, and exclusive merchandise opportunities are everywhere at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. And speaking of reclusive and limited-edition Disney merch, Dooney & Bourke just released their newest collaboration with Disney World, and it proved to be insanely popular just like the rest of the anniversary merchandise.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO