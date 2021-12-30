ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Widespread Flight Cancellations Continue as Omicron Spreads

capecoddaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled as the...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Flight Delays, Cancellations Persist At Dallas Airports Due To COVID-19 And Winter Weather

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...
DALLAS, TX
WSAV News 3

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

(AP) — A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home. More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,700 worldwide were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, […]
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

15% Of Flights Canceled At Pittsburgh International Airport, Stranding Holiday Travelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to get back to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult. It’s a mess here and across the country as several factors collide at once: a surge of travelers over the holidays, airline employees not being able to work because of COVID and bad weather. After enjoying the holidays, it’s not the news many travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport wanted to hear Monday. “Our flight today was originally canceled,” said Brian Leard who was trying to fly home to Lawrence, Kansas. “Originally I was supposed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Flight Attendants#Flightaware#Covid#Ap
CBS Baltimore

Snowstorm Cancels Hundreds Of Flights On Busy Travel Day, Travelers Stranded At BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The holiday travel season may be wrapping up, but the travel troubles are far from over at airports across the country, including BWI.  Wintry weather combined with the impacts of COVID-19 continues to frustrate travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed Monday. “It’s a very ugly mess,” said Sheryl Silveramore. “We’re just kind of stuck here,” said Amanda Singleton. Travelers at BWI were left stranded and frustrated Monday.  “Since Sunday I’ve been here and I’m not going to leave until tomorrow,” said Anthony Mackey.  This latest round of cancellations comes as a winter storm moves through Maryland Monday morning,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSOC Charlotte

EXPLAINER: Why was holiday-season flying such a nightmare?

A forecast of better weather means that the worst may finally be over for tens of thousands of air travelers who were grounded by flight cancellations that skyrocketed over the New Year's Day weekend. January usually means fewer people flying, and that will be even more true in 2022 because...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Airline Staff Shortages Continue Causing Flight Cancellations At MIA, FLL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mix of COVID, staff shortages and winter weather are causing delays and cancellations to pile-up again. At last check, Miami International Airport saw nearly 50 flights canceled Monday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport added another 60 canceled flights. Over 5,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
MIAMI, FL
sweetwaternow.com

United Airline Cancels Flights at RKS Due to Crew Shortages

ROCK SPRINGS — United Airlines has cancelled flights out of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport tonight and tomorrow morning due to ongoing industry-wide crew shortages, said Airport Director Devon Brubaker. According to a social media post from the airport, tonight’s arrival from Denver and Monday morning’s departure to Denver...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
NBCMontana

Some local flights delayed, canceled Monday morning

MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers are scrambling to get home after winter storms and staffing shortages forced cancellations at airports across the country. The flight status boards shows at Bozeman Yellowstone International there have been three cancellations for Monday. Two of those flights are to Denver at 6:45 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., another is to San Francisco at 7:37 a.m.
MISSOULA, MT
CBS Chicago

More Than 1,000 Flights Canceled At Midway, O’Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) – More than 1,000 flights into and out of Chicago have been canceled Saturday as snow piles up and COVID cases still affect airport staffing, leaving many holiday travelers in a tough spot. “Today’s cancellations are driven by Omicron staffing and weather-related issues. We did pre-cancel flights in anticipation of inclement weather. We’ve been contacting passengers early if their flights are canceled to give them time to rebook or make other plans,” United Airlines said in a statement. If you had a flight scheduled out of Midway today, all I can say is… godspeed (and have a backup plan handy)...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Air Travelers Greet New Year Stuck in Airports

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — On the first day of 2022, airlines across the world canceled thousands of flights, due to a combination of inclement weather and the omicron variant affecting flight crews and operational staff. When David Gurll showed up at San Francisco International Airport on New Year Day, he figured he’d quickly be on a flight headed back home to Tucson. But what was supposed to be a quick trip turned out to become an all day affair. “United Airlines canceled it,” he said. “Even though I checked before coming to the airport, I didn’t find out until I...
WEATHER
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Flights At MSP Canceled As New Year’s Travelers Head Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travel woes persist at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as people return home after the New Year’s holiday. The airport said 54 flights were canceled and 50 more were delayed as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday. Cancellations and delays have become commonplace this holiday season, with hundreds of flights nationwide affected over the Christmas weekend and even more throughout the past week. Airlines are pointing to staffing shortages fueled by the Omicron variant. It comes as holiday air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Make sure to check your flight schedule closely. To see a list of the departures and arrivals at MSP, click here.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy