Widespread Flight Cancellations Continue as Omicron Spreads

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — On the first day of 2022, airlines across the world canceled thousands of flights, due to a combination of inclement weather and the omicron variant affecting flight crews and operational staff.
When David Gurll showed up at San Francisco International Airport on New Year Day, he figured he’d quickly be on a flight headed back home to Tucson. But what was supposed to be a quick trip turned out to become an all day affair.
“United Airlines canceled it,” he said. “Even though I checked before coming to the airport, I didn’t find out until I...
