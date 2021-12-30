Widespread Flight Cancellations Continue as Omicron Spreads

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite the start of a new week, some people are still trying to make it home after numerous flight cancellations and delays over the weekend. It’s left several people stuck in North Texas. The people who are flying said there’s a lot of stress when it comes to traveling, especially during this time of year, but everyone has the same goal: to get back home. “All of our flights got changed, I had to rebook the flight twice just to get them home today,” said Nathan Lighthart. For four days, Lighthart said he has been trying to find a way home...

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO