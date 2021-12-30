ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID-19 Cases in US Soar to Highest Levels on Record

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) – More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new...

COVID Cases Climb Cape-Wide, Hospitalizations Remain Flat

FALMOUTH – COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise region-wide as the holiday season winds down. The latest figures from state health officials put Barnstable County’s 14-day positivity rate at 9.45 percent, higher than the statewide 14-day average of 7.74 percent. Despite the increase in cases, COVID hospitalizations at… .
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
State Negotiates Contracts for Towns to Buy COVID Tests

HYANNIS – Local towns and other entities will be able to purchase COVID-19 rapid test kits directly from manufacturers under new contracts recently negotiated by the state. The contracts build on an announcement earlier this month that the state would ship free tests to the 102 cities and towns with the highest percentage… .
U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
Anti-vax leader on ‘road trip’ across the US with flamethrower and fake badge to arrest Democrats

A leader in a so-called “Vaccine Police” group has set off on a journey around the US, where he says he will attempt to arrest Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards. The man in question, Christopher Key, has been a key figure within the fringe anti-vax group, having already staged a series of elaborate stunts earlier this year. This time, however, Mr Key appears to be armed with a flamethrower and a fake police badge as he sets out on his mission to arrest the politician, seemingly over his enforcement of Covid-19 vaccine mandates. In a conversation with The Daily...
A Record-Breaking 4.5 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs Before The New Year

Predictions about the Great Resignation are seemingly coming true, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. A record-breaking 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, the agency's data confirmed, pushing the quit rate to 3%, equal to the high set in September. Most of the quitting...
Former Theranos CEO Holmes Convicted of Fraud and Conspiracy

SAN JOSE, CA (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. The case exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype. A jury convicted the… .
Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
