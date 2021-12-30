ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Flight Connections 12/30/21

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. This week is probably Zach Wilson’s toughest challenge to date as quarterback of the Jets. The Bucs are one of the best teams in the league, and are the defending Super Bowl champs for a...

www.ganggreennation.com

ganggreennation.com

Buccaneers 28 Jets 24: All’s Well That Ends Poorly

It was all in front of the Jets. An upset victory over the Buccaneers, a two game winning streak, a fifth win of the season, a third win against a probable Playoff team, and a respectable 4-5 home record were all within the team’s grasp. A banged up yet...
ganggreennation.com

A Happy New Year

Well, that was... unexpected. I didn't see a game like this coming, one where the Jets were not only competitive, but winning for the majority of the first half. I predicted a double-digit blowout, and I pretty easily would have taken the Buccaneers -14.5 in this game had I been placing a bet on it. It seemed like a foregone conclusion, considering that after all three of the Jets' previous wins this season (Titans, Bengals and Texans), they immediately followed them up noncompetitive affairs (Falcons, Colts and Eagles) where it felt like a waste to get hopes up after any of them. I couldn't possibly get my hopes up for a win today after last week, but even still, I would have been fine with only losing by 12 points had it come to that.
ganggreennation.com

2021 NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Looking Up

The New York Jets lost in the final seconds to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday 28 - 24. This was a game the Jets had no business competing in. The league’s worst defense was matched up against the best quarterback of all time. On offense the Jets had three starters playing and a bunch of backups and practice squad players, matched up against one of the league’s better defenses. It should have been a blowout. Yet the Jets never trailed in the game until the final 15 seconds. The backups and scrubs stood toe to toe with the champs and gave them everything they could handle. The Jets were one 4th down conversion away from knocking the champs out. It didn’t happen, but it was a magnificent performance nonetheless. Things are looking up, even if the Jets didn’t come away victorious.
ganggreennation.com

Jets Week 17 Game Balls: Zach Wilson, Braxton Berrios

The Jets lost yesterday. Normally that would mean we give out an anti-game ball. The candidate I had in mind was Elijah Riley. Riley was late in coverage on the game-winning touchdown. I thought this through, however, and it just didn’t seem to fit the general tone of the game....
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reportedly Suffered A Significant Injury

For all of the positive Bucs injury news ahead of Sunday’s game, it didn’t seem to apply to their head coach. On Sunday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that Bruce Arians is battling through a major injury. “Bucs head coach Bruce Arians ruptured his Achilles’ tendon,” Glazer...
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady was asked postgame about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s win in New York. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians, stormed off the field after getting benched. The former All-Pro wide receiver, who came to Tampa Bay...
