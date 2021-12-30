New York Jets Flight Connections 12/30/21

Well, that was... unexpected. I didn't see a game like this coming, one where the Jets were not only competitive, but winning for the majority of the first half. I predicted a double-digit blowout, and I pretty easily would have taken the Buccaneers -14.5 in this game had I been placing a bet on it. It seemed like a foregone conclusion, considering that after all three of the Jets' previous wins this season (Titans, Bengals and Texans), they immediately followed them up noncompetitive affairs (Falcons, Colts and Eagles) where it felt like a waste to get hopes up after any of them. I couldn't possibly get my hopes up for a win today after last week, but even still, I would have been fine with only losing by 12 points had it come to that.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO