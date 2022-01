The Seattle Mariners made waves with their trade to acquire Abraham Toro along with Joe Smith for Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero at the 2021 Trade Deadline. The trade came as a surprise because Graveman was having such a dominant season, and not many had heard of Abraham Toro. Included in the deal was Joe Smith, who Mariners fans believed to be a throw-in, but Smith turned out to have a fantastic second half in the M’s bullpen.

