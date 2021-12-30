ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How IPsec works, it’s components and purpose

By Josh Fruhlinger
CSO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIPsec is a suite of protocols that are used to secure internet communications—in fact, the name itself is an abbreviation for Internet Protocol Security. IPsec was first codified in the '90s, spurred on by the dawning realization that internet traffic needed to be protected: the early internet mostly connected secured government...

www.csoonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CSO

Lessons learned from 2021 network security events

It’s the end of 2021, a time when you expect to see security pundits predict security issues for the coming year. I’d rather look back at the security issues we’ve been tracking to ensure that we’ve learned all the necessary lessons from them. SolarWinds attack: Know...
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

How to create different Network Locations for different purposes in macOS

If you use macOS on a laptop and move from location to location, you owe it to yourself to start using this feature. I use a MacBook Pro for many reasons, one of which is that it's a user-friendly platform that helps me get my work done anywhere I may roam. And speaking of roaming, one feature I find very helpful within macOS is the ability to create different Network Locations. This allows you to create different configurations for networks that you can quickly switch from.
SOFTWARE
CSO

10 Best Practices for VMware vSphere Backups

In 2021, VMware is still the market leader and many Veeam® customers use VMware vSphere as their preferred virtualization platform. But, backup of virtual machines on vSphere is only one part of service availability. Backup is the foundation for restores, so it is essential to have backups always available with the required speed.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Google explains how Android's Private Compute Core works

Android 12 brought a major focus on privacy and security with features like microphone and camera toggles and a much better privacy dashboard. Most of these features are well-explained, but the "Private Compute Core" was a bit of a mystery. We and others have speculated about what exactly it does and how, but a newly unearthed comment by long-time Google developer Diane Hackborn lays it all out.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Layer#Ipsec#Network Layer#Cia#Udp#Osi
technewstoday.com

Windows Update Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It

Windows is notorious for update-related issues, so don’t worry if you’ve encountered one. Most Windows update issues can be due to causes, like corrupted system files, wrongly-configured settings or in some instances – hardware issues. To solve this issue, you can either run troubleshooters or adjust some settings.
SOFTWARE
CSO

Definitive Guide to enabling a WFA organization

Transformation has created a need for a better approach to remote access. VPNs backhaul traffic through a datacenter just to access apps running in cloud. This means a poor user experience and an increase in MPLS costs. This is why Gartner recommends that enterprises adopt a zero trust network access (ZTNA) service instead.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

5 Reasons to Switch Backup

Most legacy backup solutions in the market today aren’t very good. Challenges include IT admins lack the time, resources and energy to proactively tackle real business challenges. The frustration is real!. You’re not alone. IT pros around the globe feel your pain! This quick read is designed to help...
COMPUTERS
CSO

#1 Office 365 Backup Guide by Veeam

Read this #1 Office 365 Backup Guide by Veeam and learn about the infrastructure components, and how simple it is to use Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 — from the early planning stage all the way to performing restores. In this short, easy-to-read Guide from Veeam, you’ll learn:...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CSO

15 Reasons You Need ERP on the Salesforce Platform

Legacy ERP is the weakest link in your digital transformation, especially when it’s disconnected from CRM. But when everything from supply to sales is built on the same platform, you get more value, flexibility, and visibility to better serve your customers. Moving away from your legacy ERP system and on to something more modern may seem daunting, but the alternative of doing nothing or waiting for the next new technology is holding your business back in more ways than you might imagine. Hundreds of Rootstock customers have gone through the same process, looking at the limitations of their legacy ERP but assuming the migration to a modern cloud-based ERP could wait another year. But, without fail, every single customer comes out the other side wondering why they waited so long to make the switch.
COMPUTERS
CSO

CASB and SaaS Management: Should You Have Both?

Shadow IT is pervasive. It exposes data, it bleeds budgets with hidden costs, and it creates hidden knowledge silos across the organization. However, employees continue to download unsanctioned applications and the cycle continues. To combat this silent foe, companies and IT teams turned to a set of tools known as...
COMPUTERS
CSO

2021 Modern Data Protection Best Practices by Veeam

In 2020 organizations around the world were forced to react to fast changing business realities. Now the demands and expectations of data, where it is created and accessed, whether it is on-premises or cloud, the sheer volume of data, and the desire to better leverage that data to support customers and operations, has led to a need for faster delivery times and even higher service levels. Read this whitepaper and find more about:
ECONOMY
CSO

50 Ways to get ROI From Cloud ERP

Investing in a new ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system, or replacing your existing system, is a decision not to be taken lightly. It takes more than just a desire to modernize; you need a strong business case to justify the disruption, potential risk and relatively large investment involved with any ERP solution deployment.Today’s modern, cloud-based ERP solutions have tremendous potential to provide game-changing business advantages and add more to your bottom line. But what are the sources of ROI for a new ERP system? Is it simply IT savings? Or will newfound capabilities allow you to differentiate your products and services, find new operational efficiencies and automate more areas of your business? There are numerous places to find ROI from a new ERP system, but it all depends on your business situation and strategy. Below are 50—yes, fifty—areas where your business can improve with cloud-based ERP solutions, some of which you may not even have considered. Use this list to find areas where a modern ERP solution can generate real ROI for your business. To help, we’ve organized it into five key areas:
COMPUTERS
TheConversationCanada

AI-powered chatbots, designed ethically, can support high-quality university teaching

While COVID-19 forced an emergency transformation to online learning at universities, learning how to teach efficiently and effectively online using different platforms and tools is a positive addition to education and is here to stay. To sustain this beneficial evolution and ensure quality education, universities should focus on supporting faculty to embrace and lead the change. The ethical and strategic use of artificial intelligence at centres of teaching and learning, which support faculty in troubleshooting and innovating their online teaching practices, can help with this task. Centres of teaching and learning are responsible for educational technology support, teaching and learning support,...
EDUCATION
SamMobile

Delete this app from your Samsung phone if you care for privacy

It recently came to light that third-party app Life360 is selling user location data “to virtually anyone who wants to buy it,” as per a report from The Markup. The app reportedly has a user base of around 33 million people, many of which use Life360 to track their children’s movements through their mobile phones or share location information with their contacts.
CELL PHONES
Fox News

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy