A New Jersey university plans to open the state’s first school of veterinary medicine. Rowan University officials recently announced the creation of the Rowan University School of Veterinary Medicine, which will offer a a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DMV) degree, as well as other degree and certificate programs in related fields. There are currently 33 such schools in the nation, and none in the Garden State, Rowan officials said in the announcement.

COLLEGES ・ 3 HOURS AGO